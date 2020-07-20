UN flag to fly at Leinster House during Ireland's Security Council stint

Fine Gael TD Neal Richmond requested that the UN's flag will be flown at Leinster House during the period.

The blue flag of the United Nations will fly at Leinster Hosue for the duration of Ireland's tenure on the international organisation's Security Council.

Ireland last month won a temporary seat at the UN's top table after years of campaigning in what has been viewed as a major victory for Irish diplomacy.

Read More

Ireland will join permanent members like the United States, Russia and China on the Security Council for the years 2021 and 2022.

Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl has agreed to a request from Fine Gael TD Neal Richmond that the UN's flag will be flown at Leinster House during that period.

Mr Richmond said: “This is an important move to mark Ireland’s successful election to the UN Security Council, a major achievement for our small state and for our wonderful diplomatic corps.”

He has also written to OPW Minister Patrick O'Donovan to request the same for all other public buildings.

Mr Richmond spoke of the role of Irish peacekeepers that have served under the UN banner for more than six decades.

“Flying the UN flag at Leinster House will once more show our gratitude for those many Irish men and women who have worn the blue beret of the UN as well as remember the 86 Irish soldiers who gave their lives in such service," he said.

The Dublin Rathdown TD added: “As parliamentarians, we should be proud of Ireland’s history at the UN and appropriately mark the success of the election to the UN Security Council. Raising the UN flag at Leinster House is a small, but significant, way to do this."

Read More

Online Editors