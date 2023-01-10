Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanks Irish people for their friendship in phone call with Leo Varadkar

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has thanked the Irish people for their friendship in his first phone call with Leo Varadkar as Taoiseach.

The two leaders spoke by telephone this evening, during which they discussed Ukraine’s recovery after its war with Russia ends.

Mr Zelenskyy also extended his wishes for a happy new year to the people of Ireland, it is understood.

“Had the first phone call with Prime Minister of Ireland Leo Varadkar,” the Ukrainian President wrote in a tweet.

“Thanked [Ireland] for freezing Russian assets, discussed support for Ukraine's energy system and post-war recovery. Invited [Ireland] to join the implementation of the #PeaceFormula.”

Mr Zelenskyy also invited Mr Varadkar to visit Ukraine.

The Taoiseach promised Ireland would continue to provide financial support to Ukraine and was “pleased” to help with equipment to repair its electricity grid, including a large transformer which was sent over earlier this month.

Mr Varadkar also said the 70,000 Ukrainians in Ireland are welcome and “the Irish people were responding to their difficult situation with great generosity”.

“The Taoiseach expressed his support for the restoration of Ukraine’s territorial integrity and for holding those responsible for the war to account,” said Mr Varadkar’s spokesperson.

Mr Zelenskyy proposed a 10-step ‘Peace formula’ to US President Joe Biden last year, which he said would guarantee peace for decades to come.

It includes the withdrawal of Russian troops and the cessation of hostilities, the restoration of Ukraine’s state borders with Russia and a confirmation of the war’s end with a document signed by the involved parties.

Russian government figures have thus far not publicly referred to the peace formula.

Meanwhile British officials said today that Russia had probably captured most of a salt mining town in eastern Ukraine where Kyiv accused Moscow of sacrificing wave upon wave of soldiers and mercenaries in a horrific and senseless battle over wasteland.

The British Defence Ministry said Russian troops and fighters of Wagner, a mercenary company run by an ally of President Vladimir Putin, "are likely in control of most of the settlement" of Soledar after four days of advances.

If confirmed, it would be Russia's most substantial gain since last August, after a series of humiliating retreats throughout much of the second half of 2022.

Russian forces have been fighting for months to capture the nearby larger city of Bakhmut, a few kilometres to the southwest.

But any victory would come at a massive cost, with troops from both sides having taken heavy losses in some of the most intense combat since Russia invaded Ukraine nearly 11 months ago. Kyiv has released pictures in recent days showing what it says are scores of Russian soldiers lying dead in muddy fields.

Moscow says capturing Bakhmut would be a major step to taking full control of Ukraine's Donetsk region, one of four provinces it claimed to have annexed two months ago.

Russia's Defence Ministry did not mention either Soledar or Bakhmut in a media briefing on Monday.

"Russia's Soledar axis is highly likely an effort to envelop Bakhmut from the north and to disrupt Ukrainian lines of communication," the British Defence Ministry said in a short daily intelligence briefing.

In an overnight address, President Zelenskiy acknowledged that the situation in Soledar was "difficult", but said Ukrainian defenders had bought more time by holding on, and Kyiv would eventually drive Russians out of the entire eastern Donbas industrial region.

"And what did Russia want to gain there? Everything is completely destroyed, there is almost no life left. And thousands of their people were lost. The whole land near Soledar is covered with the corpses of the occupiers and scars from the strikes," he said. "This is what madness looks like."

Near Bakhmut, a team of Ukrainian soldiers was firing volleys of shells from a heavy anti-aircraft gun at what they said were Russian ground positions, across a barren snowy field.

"We're frying orcs," said a soldier with the nomme de guerre "Pilot", using a common Ukrainian slur for Russian troops.

His crew receives coordinates of Russian bases from spotters or drones. They periodically shell Russian bases, and unleash storms of heavy fire when the enemy troops advance: "If they creep in very actively, then we kill them in great numbers."

Serhiy Cherevaty, spokesman for Ukraine's eastern forces, said the Russians were deploying their best Wagner fighters at Soledar, which had been struck 86 times by artillery over the past 24 hours.

He compared Russian tactics to World War One: throwing large numbers of men into ground battle and absorbing heavy losses.

"This is basically not a 21st-century war," he said.

With additional reporting from Reuters.