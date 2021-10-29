UK-French fishery row complicates efforts to fix the North’s special trade status dispute as talks start again

Many EU disputes eventually involve fish, and the latest Brexit twist bears out this old Brussels maxim.

This most messy EU-UK divorce saga, with us since June 2016, seemed headed into the final furlong. Head-to-head talks resume today amid speculation of the start of a UK fudge on the roadblock issue of the EU Court’s role in dispute fixing.

But then the French moved against the UK in a long-running row over post-Brexit fishery waters access.

Fishing has proved one of the most contentious areas of the Brexit EU-UK trade deal signed last Christmas Eve, and resulted in immediate confusion. On January 1, Scottish boats were forced to temporarily cancel deliveries of scallops and langoustines to European restaurants as new rules kicked in.

England’s fishermen had by and large backed Brexit. However, they immediately accused British prime minister Boris Johnson of betraying them because they did not want European boats accessing rich inshore coastal waters, inside a 12-mile limit, after Brexit.

Access inside the British and Channel Islands 12-mile limit is now the main crux in this row. The French accuse the British and Jersey and Guernsey authorities of obstruction in the case of many licences, and for now the EU and the other member states have stood back to wait and see.

In May, both France and Britain deployed maritime patrol vessels to the waters off Jersey. This came after a flotilla of French trawlers sailed in protest to Jersey’s St Helier harbour in a visceral dispute over the issuing of access licences.

Things worsened considerably yesterday as France’s Europe minister Clement Beaune told French news channel CNews they would follow through on threats of action against Britain first unveiled on Wednesday. He said France had been extremely patient and its fishermen extremely responsible, but from next Tuesday “retaliatory measures” would begin.

“Now we need to speak the language of force because, unfortunately, that seems to be the only thing this British government understands,” Mr Beaune said.

Unless something changes, France will ban British fishing boats from landing seafood in French ports next week. They may also impose onerous checks on cross-Channel trade and threaten UK and Channel Islands energy supplies via the sub-sea cables bringing electricity from French nuclear power stations.

Relations became more inflamed when the English scallop vessel Cornelis was ordered to divert to the port of Le Havre after the French authorities said it was fishing in France’s waters without a licence.

The French also said another British trawler had been fined for obstruction after refusing to allow police to board to carry out checks.

The London government reacted with predictable anger. British environment minister George Eustice said the French threats appeared to breach international law and he warned that the UK would respond in an “appropriate and calibrated” manner if they were carried out.

Despite the irony of these comments – given London’s actions in the row over Northern Ireland’s special trade status – London does have a point, as France has not invoked dispute-resolving mechanisms contained in the EU-UK deal.

But French presidential elections are due on April 10, and the coastal communities do have political influence.

It is two weeks since the UK and EU restarted serious negotiations to revise their post-Brexit trade agreement concerning the North.

Today, the two principals, EU Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic and UK Brexit minister David Frost, meet for only the second time since the restart.

Despite the slow pace, both sides agree the Northern Ireland Protocol row should be resolved, near-enough, by year’s end.

The protocol keeps the North effectively inside the EU single market but requires checks on goods coming from Britain. On October 13, the EU offered to cut the number of checks by 80pc and reduce customs form-filling by half, but still insisted the European Court is the final authority in single market rows.

Last Monday, Frost fuelled media speculation he is preparing a climbdown on the EU Court issue via a device of independent arbitrators assessing complaints, with the Court only involved if one side is unhappy with the result.

It is a plausible outcome. But first off, both sides need to defuse the fishery row.