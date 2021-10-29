| 10.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

UK-French fishery row complicates efforts to fix the North’s special trade status dispute as talks start again

John Downing

Fishermen felt betrayed by British prime minister Boris Johnson. Photo: Jessica Taylor/PA Expand

Close

Fishermen felt betrayed by British prime minister Boris Johnson. Photo: Jessica Taylor/PA

Fishermen felt betrayed by British prime minister Boris Johnson. Photo: Jessica Taylor/PA

Fishermen felt betrayed by British prime minister Boris Johnson. Photo: Jessica Taylor/PA

Many EU disputes eventually involve fish, and the latest Brexit twist bears out this old Brussels maxim.

This most messy EU-UK divorce saga, with us since June 2016, seemed headed into the final furlong. Head-to-head talks resume today amid speculation of the start of a UK fudge on the roadblock issue of the EU Court’s role in dispute fixing.

But then the French moved against the UK in a long-running row over post-Brexit fishery waters access.

Related topics

More On Boris Johnson

Most Watched

Privacy