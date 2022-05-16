UK foreign secretary Liz Truss ‘to outline legislation tomorrow to override parts of Northern Ireland Protocol’, it is claimed

The British government will introduce legislation that would remove the jurisdiction of the European Court of Justice over Northern Ireland in a unilateral action to be presented to Parliament, it has been claimed.

A Downing Street source has said plans to override the Northern Ireland Protocol are to be put before Parliament on Tuesday afternoon.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss is expected to outline the plans to fellow MPs after prime minister Boris Johnson meets with party leaders today.

Writing in the Belfast Telegraph, the prime minister said “there will be a necessity to act” if the EU did not change its position on the protocol.

“We will set out a more detailed assessment and next steps to Parliament in the coming days, once I return from discussions with the local parties”, he added.

Legal changes to the protocol to get the DUP to agree to return to powersharing will be announced on Tuesday, ending speculation over the issue.

Mr Johnson is meeting with the five main party leaders on a visit to Northern Ireland, having previously been criticised for not taking a more hands-on approach to ending the current political crisis.

The Downing Street plan is not a total scrapping of the protocol and officials say while negotiations between the British government and the EU will continue, the changes could please the DUP.

It is understood that the plans have already been signed off by the UK’s Attorney General.

Suella Braverman, the government’s chief legal adviser said last week that action over the Northern Ireland Protocol was justified because the EU’s implementation of it is “disproportionate and unreasonable”.

The UK government plan includes legislation that will override ‘section 7A’ of the Withdrawal Act, which will remove the jurisdiction of the European Court of Justice to rule on trade disputes arising from the protocol.

The legislation will have a two-lane approach, goods clearly destined for the Republic will be checked, while those destined for Northern Ireland will no longer be subject to checks, reversing the presumption of risk of goods entering the EU single market.

The use of checks on the land border has already been ruled out as logistically impossible and a breach of the spirit of the Good Friday Agreement.

This would therefore mean it would fall to the EU to take any steps it felt necessary to protect its own single market on the southern side of the border.

Meetings have taken place between the foreign secretary and other senior Conservatives over the past fortnight as a solution to the impasse was sought. This included a meeting with the pro-Brexit European Research Group in London last week.

While home secretry Michael Gove and chancellor Rishi Sunak are said to have urged caution, the UK cabinet is now united on the plans to bring forward legislation that will effectively override the protocol, but they are not as radical as previously proposed legislation to scrap it completely.

Several constitutional law experts have been advising the British government along with the Attorney General on the final version to be presented to the Cabinet.

Senior officials seem content that the plans will protect the British government’s international obligations under the Good Friday Agreement.

However, they add that action is necessary to “protect peace and security” which the government says is threatened by the collapse of powersharing institutions.

A senior British government source has said a cabinet meeting has been scheduled for Tuesday to sign off on the final content of the Foreign Secretary’s announcement to Parliament.

Ms Truss is expected to cover a series of broad themes on what the legislation will include, but the actual wording of the legislation will not be published until sometime next month before moving on to a first and second reading.

The DUP has communicated to the government in recent days that publishing the proposed bill would in itself not be enough for them to form an Executive and that they would need to wait on the provisions advancing first.

However, Tuesday’s announcement by Ms Truss just may be enough to for the party to nominate a Speaker which, would allow the Assembly to operate in shadow form.

Earlier Irish Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney urged Mr Johnson to commit to further engagement with the EU to resolve the Irish Sea trading dispute, rather than breaking international law by acting alone.

The EU has made clear that unilateral action from the UK to walk away from the protocol deal would represent a clear breach of international law.

Mr Coveney, who was in Brussels on Monday, warned that the entire UK-EU Trade and Co-operation Agreement deal - the TCA - could be jeopardised if Mr Johnson takes unilateral action on the protocol.

"This is a time for calmness, it's a time for dialogue, it's a time for compromise and partnership between the EU and the UK to solve these outstanding issues," he told reporters.

"If that is the approach taken by the British Government then we can make significant progress and we can make progress quickly to respond to the concerns of both the business community and the unionist community in Northern Ireland.

"That alternative is unilateral action which means tension, rancour, stand-offs, legal challenges and of course calls into question the functioning of the TCA itself, because the TCA and the Withdrawal Agreement are interlinked, they rely on each other.

"That is the last thing Europe needs right now, when we are working so well together in the face of Russian aggression and responding to the support needed for Ukraine at this time."