| 19.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

UK foreign secretary Liz Truss ‘to outline legislation tomorrow to override parts of Northern Ireland Protocol’, it is claimed

British foreign secretary Liz Truss. Picture: Getty Expand

Close

British foreign secretary Liz Truss. Picture: Getty

British foreign secretary Liz Truss. Picture: Getty

British foreign secretary Liz Truss. Picture: Getty

Allison Morris

The British government will introduce legislation that would remove the jurisdiction of the European Court of Justice over Northern Ireland in a unilateral action to be presented to Parliament, it has been claimed.

A Downing Street source has said plans to override the Northern Ireland Protocol are to be put before Parliament on Tuesday afternoon.

Most Watched

Privacy