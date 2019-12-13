UK election 2019: Six ways Boris Johnson’s landslide victory will change the course of Irish history

Here are some of the reasons why:

1. Brexit is definitely happening

Three years after the UK first voted to leave the EU - and despite all the talk of a second referendum - the British people effectively voted a second time for Brexit by giving the Conservatives a mandate to 'Get Brexit Done'. Mr Johnson will now seek to pass the UK-EU withdrawal deal in parliament in the coming weeks and begin trade talks early next year. These discussions could take years and despite the slogan Brexit will never really be done. It is a permanent change and its consequences will impact Ireland, its society and its economy, forever.

2. Ireland loses leverage

Ireland has been at the forefront of the Brexit negotiations for the past three years, owing to the fact it is the only EU country which shares a significant land border with the UK. The Northern Ireland protocol - and what checks will apply to goods crossing the Irish Sea - will be an important element of the trade talks.

But Cabinet ministers were warned in a confidential memo last month that Ireland "will no longer have the same degree of privileged access into the negotiation process". One saving grace is the presence of our own Phil Hogan as EU Trade Commissioner but the next phase of Brexit could be quite a different experience for Ireland diplomatically.

3. The return of Stormont

Next month marks three years since the collapse of the Northern Executive and Assembly. The Westminster election could be a catalyst to finally get power-sharing back up and running. The DUP, which lost two Commons seats and its hold over the Tories, may now find it impossible to resist going back into power with Sinn Féin in order to exert some influence over Brexit and its desire to avoid a border down the Irish Sea.

Talks will begin next week and Tánaiste Simon Coveney has set a Christmas Eve deadline. Failure to reach agreement will mean fresh Assembly elections in the new year, something neither of the big two parties in the North would relish.

4. We need to talk about a united Ireland

For the first time since its inception Northern Ireland has elected more nationalist MPs than unionists. By pursuing its ambition for the UK to leave the EU, the DUP has done arguably irreparable damage to something it holds even more precious than Brexit, the Union.

But this result is also a manifestation of the demographic shifts in the North where unionism is no longer in the majority. Sinn Féin’s calls for a border poll will only intensify now - and they won’t be the only ones saying it. The Irish government will be acutely aware of the impact of last night’s result. It will come under pressure to formulate a pathway to unity and engage more intensively with mainstream unionism.

5. The end of the Union

The SNP came roaring back in Scotland, taking over 80pc of available Westminster seats. It now has a mandate to pursue a second independence referendum. Mr Johnson’s government will not grant one but that won’t stop Nicola Sturgeon’s administration acting unilaterally potentially setting up a constitutional crisis not dissimilar to Catalonia’s fraught independence referendum in Spain two years ago.

Ireland has forged stronger relations with Scotland in recent years. But will the Irish government back a democratic vote for Scotland to leave the Union? Will Ireland back Scotland’s rapid ascension to the EU if it does leave the UK? If the answer is yes on both counts it will put a further strain on relations with London.

6. The message matters

With the Irish general election now hovering into view and possibly just weeks away, the Dáil parties will all learn a thing or two from what transpired in the UK campaign. Labour’s muddled position on Brexit was fatal as was its own internal problems with anti-Semitism.

For the campaign here, Fine Gael will have to put recent internal difficulties aside and reset the narrative heading into the new year with a clear message to voters on why it should be given a historic third term.

The same goes for Fianna Fáil which needs a simple slogan that convinces voters that despite a booming economy, Fine Gael should be turfed out. For the smaller parties meanwhile there is a sharp lesson to be learned from the hubris of LibDem leader Jo Swinson who claimed she could become Prime Minister, but ended up losing her own seat after a horrendous campaign.

Online Editors