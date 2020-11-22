Two year wait before Attorney Generals can apply for position on Supreme Court under proposed new law

Attorney generals would have to wait for two years after stepping down from cabinet before applying for positions on the Supreme Court, under proposed new laws.

Sinn Féin is planning to table legislation which would introduce a cooling-off period for attorney generals before they could put their name forward for a position on senior courts.

The move follows the on-going controversy over the appointment of Fine Gael-supporting Attorney General Seamus Woulfe to the Supreme Court.

Justice Minister Helen McEntee has been under pressure to answer questions on the appointment for three weeks.

But so far Ms McEntee has refused to give a detailed explanation as to why she choose the long-time Fine Gael supporter for the Supreme Court ahead of three sitting judges.

Meanwhile, former Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan, who was first told Mr Woulfe applied for the role after the General Election in March, is refusing to comment on his involvement in the controversial appointment.

Mr Flanagan was told in March that the sitting attorney general had been recommended for the position by the Judicial Appointments Advisory Board (JAAB) but he did not bring the name to Cabinet.

Sinn Féin justice spokesperson Martin Kenny TD published a bill which will prevent a serving attorney general from being appointed as a senior judge immediately after leaving Cabinet.

If enacted an attorney general would have to wait two years from stepping down from Cabinet before applying for roles on the Supreme Court, the Court of Appeal or the High Court.

Mr Kenny said the office of Attorney General is a political one and those holding the office are appointed by the government of the day.

"Attorneys General are also involved heavily in drafting government legislation,” he said.

“It is obvious that an individual vacating the post and going to serve as a judge straight away in the superior courts could be tasked with adjudicating on the constitutionality or otherwise of legislation that they themselves have drafted.

“The current debacle concerning the Government’s elevation of a former attorney general to the Supreme Court is a case in point, and I would expect that if recent statements from Government concerning the independence of the process of appointing such judges is valid, then the government parties will have no problem supporting this Bill,” he added.

