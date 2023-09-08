Two-thirds of children and young people want to feel more safe in Dublin’s north inner city

Two-thirds of children and young people in Dublin have said they want to feel more safe in their area.

The stark findings of the lack of safety and the impact of drugs on communities has been laid bare in a safety plan due to be published today by the Dublin’s North Inner City Community Safety Partnership.

A total of 66pc of children and young people said they would like to feel safe in their own environment, while a third said they would like to be more connected, with more physical places to hang out.

A third said they want to feel “more secure”, according to the survey conducted by Dublin Children and Young People’s Services Committees (CYPSC).

Young people also said that “not feeling safe” and “drugs” were two things they didn’t like about their area when asked.

They said they want “support for parents; and less drugs”.

Children in the inner city also said “not feeling safe” was one thing they didn’t like about their area.

Women, girls and members of the LGBTQ+ community also said they did not feel safe walking alone and carried keys for defence.

“Those that spoke to us on this issue gave testimony of ensuring that they were not comfortable to walk alone, carried keys to use defensively if needed and make regular calls to update family and close friends on their whereabouts as they travel to their destination,” the report states.

“Poorly lit streets, with a lack of clear exits were other issues that were raised with us.”

The plan also lists a number of actions which have been or will be taken in an effort to improve conditions in the capital’s north inner city.

These include mobile mental health units in city-centre areas to deal with homeless people and “vulnerable individuals”, more community safety wardens and an annual family fund day.

However, a number of actions are at risk due to a lack of funding, including: support peer-led youth clubs for under-12s, a working group focusing on hard-to-reach young people and a part-time community development worker.