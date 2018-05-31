Leo Varadkar believes he has achieved a lot in his first 12 months as Taoiseach and is in a good position to negotiate two more years with Fianna Fáil.

Two more years: Varadkar now seeking new deal with Fianna Fáil

While the confidence and supply arrangement is due to expire at the end of the year, Mr Varadkar is expected to broach the topic of an extension with Micheál Martin in the coming months.

But the Irish Independent understands that behind the scenes Fine Gael has completed a substantial body of work with a view to a snap election, including individual constituency plans. Asked yesterday whether his Government had done enough to justify another two years in office, Mr Varadkar said: "I'd certainly like to see this Government continue. It's been a very good partnership between Fine Gael, Independent Alliance and Independents.

"When the time is right I'll speak to Micheál Martin about extending the confidence and supply agreement." It is understood the Taoiseach wants to begin engagement on a new deal over the summer recess - but this is likely to be resisted by Mr Martin

Fianna Fáil sources said it was committed to facilitating a third budget and that the question of a new confidence and supply arrangement did not arise until after October. There are suspicions on both sides that it will not be possible to draw up a budget that will keep both parties happy.

Sources say "talk" of a general election has gathered pace in Fine Gael circles over recent weeks as Fianna Fáil continue to struggle in the polls. Part of the logic for getting new legislation allowing for abortion rushed through the Oireachtas by the end of September is to ensure it will not be delayed if an election is called.

Speaking at the launch of four funds linked to Project Ireland 2040, Mr Varadkar noted that it was one year this weekend since he was elected as leader of Fine Gael.

"Anniversaries can sometimes be an opportunity for reflection. When I look back over the commitments I set out in my first speech to the Dáil, many have been achieved in the first year," he said.

"One of the most apparent of course is the holding of last week's referendum. When I nominated Minister Harris as Minister for Health last year, I tasked him with holding a referendum on the Eighth Amendment in 2018, ideally in the first half of it." Pressed by the Irish Independent as to whether this was a pitch for a further two years, Mr Varadkar said: "We've done a lot, objectively, if you look at how far the country has come in the past six or seven years, not least in the last two.

"But there's always more to do. That's the nature of politics and of life. We've a lot more to do in the years ahead." In the Dáil yesterday, Mr Martin questioned the relationship Fine Gael has with some Independent TDs who regularly support the Government.

He claimed it was "absolutely unprecedented" that some TDs seemed to have deals but not publicly acknowledge them. "Deputy Michael Lowry has toured Co Tipperary telling people he has an arrangement with the Government. There is evidence that he has privileged access to ministers. "The Dáil record shows that Deputy Lowry is one of the Government's most reliable supporters in votes," Mr Martin said.

He asked whether "any special deals or arrangements" had been made with Galway TD Sean Canney who recently quit the Independent Alliance. Mr Varadkar said he had committed to "no private or secret written agreement" with any Independent.

