Two ministers accused of doubling down in defence of State care controversies

Two ministers were today accused of “doubling down” in their defence of the State in recent controversies over care payments as they addressed in the Dáil.

Statements were made by Stephen Donnelly and Heather Humphreys — the two ministers who will study disability and nursing home issues recently highlighted by selective leaks from a whistleblower.

They are due to make a report and possible recommendations to Government within three months. But Sinn Féin said they were “doubling down” in the justification of State actions in face of disturbing disclosures.

Both ministers stood over past stances, firstly on the disallowance of disability allowance payments to those entering residential institutions, and separately on the charging of medical card holders or their families for private nursing home care.

There was also criticism from Government backbenchers, including Finance Fáil TDs John McGuinness and Joe Flaherty.

Mr McGuinness alleged there had been “collusion” between senior officials and politicians “to deprive people of their rights and entitlements,” and that secret had been protected for decades.

Mr Flaherty said of the State’s attitude to claimants: “We need to stop being so adversarial.”

The twin issues are historic, but the recent leaking of internal legal advice indicated there was no legal basis for disability allowance denials, while questions were raised whether a private nursing home charges case could be defended in court. A number of cases brought by medical card holders were settled without admission of liability.

After the Health and Social Protection ministers defended the schemes and State approaches this afternoon, Sinn Féin Health spokesman David Cullinane said 9,000 disabled people had been denied their rights while tens of thousands of others were “forced to fork out for private nursing care” because the Government had refused to cover their costs

He referred to “secret memos” that set out the Government’s denial strategy. “These families were ripped off in the first instance,” he said, followed by a State strategy to oppose redress. Yet the Government’s position now was that it was a good strategy, he said.

While the Attorney General has said in a new report that the Government had a bona fide legal defence, there remained a heartless approach, he said.

“The strategy was to stop, to delay, to divide and conquer, to keep them in the dark,” he said. “It was a war of attrition.” He said it was “sickening” that the Government was not proposing to pay people back, when tens of billions could be found to bail out the banks.

Mr Donnelly said, however: “The approach to allowances is different now than it was during the period we’re discussing.”

It was now clear “on a thorough review by the Department of Health and by the Attorney General” that there was always an intention to restrict disability payments to support living in the community — not in a State-funded institutions.

“From the 1950s up to the 1990s, the policy was to support those living in the community. And therefore that allowance (the DPMA) did not apply when a person moved into residential residential care.

“It was a clear policy. It was a transparent policy. It was clearly funded on that basis every year by the Oireachtas over a period of more than 40 years.”

We might debate the policy today, he said, “and indeed, as a State, I think we have moved from that policy and I fully support that move.”

“During the 1990s we began to change the policy. But even today, we do retain the principle that those in such care [should] contribute towards the cost.”

He admitted, however, that there may have been “weaknesses… or mistakes in drafting” the original disability allowance legislation in 1953, and transposing it over the years.

But even in his own time in the Dáil “sweeping reforms” had been brought in as to how people who were often marginalised in the past are now dealt with.

“And we all know that that work is a long way from being finished,” he said.