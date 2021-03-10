‘Two-island strategy’ needed between Ireland and UK to manage Covid-19 crisis – McDonald

A “two-island strategy” is needed between Ireland and the UK to manage the Covid-19 crisis, according to Mary Lou McDonald.

The Sinn Féin leader said the administration in Belfast and the government in Dublin need a “common purpose” on the issue.

She stated the border on the island is an issue under these circumstances and added; “For now, we need an agreed strategy and approach island-wide”.

She added this includes “agreeing with Britain, our neighboring island" on a "two-island strategy” to keep the population safe.

Speaking on Ireland AM, Ms McDonald, also criticised the current restrictions for visitors entering the country.

She described the restrictions as a “pick and choose” system, criticising the 5km travel limit while simultaneously allowing visitors into the country.

“When the new strains and variants are proving so difficult for us, it’s crazy to allow a scenario where you would be importing more of the virus”, she said, and urged the government to “capitalise” on Ireland’s status of an island.

"The government and the state have to get in right in terms of vaccination and travel.”

Ms McDonald also criticised the government’s efforts in exploring every option in terms of acquiring excess vaccines “in and out of the European system”.

"We've had success but the approach to vaccination is certainly flawed,” she said.

“A year on, in the circumstances were in, for the government to say, ‘we’re looking into it’ really doesn’t cut the mustard”.

“The idea that other countries are going to hand back vaccines is a bit far-fetched", she added.

Online Editors