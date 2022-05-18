TWO Green Party TDs have defied the Government whip and voted in favour of a Sinn Féin motion on the new National Maternity Hospital (NMH).

The future of Neasa Hourigan and Patrick Costello as Coalition TDs is now in doubt after they supported a Dáil motion calling for a public hospital to be built on land owned by the State.

The Government abstained on the motion which was passed by 56 votes to 10 with 69 abstentions after the Rural Independent Group joined forces with Solidarity-People Before Profit (PBP) TDs to force a vote on the issue. Sinn Féin also supported a vote.

The Cabinet had agreed to abstain on the motion in the hopes of avoiding a divisive vote in the Dáil. But a division was forced by an unlikely combination of socially conservative TDs in the Rural Independent Group and the left-wing deputies in Solidarity-PBP with Sinn Féin also supporting a vote.

Ms Hourigan said on Tuesday she could not support the Government decision to sign off on plans to move the NMH from Holles Street to the St Vincent’s Hospital campus amid concerns over governance and ethos at a facility that will be built on a site leased by the State for 299 years.

The Dublin Central TD has now voted against the Government for the second time in the current Dáil having opposed rental legislation in July 2020. On that occasion, she along with Green Party Minister of State Joe O'Brien, had her Dáil speaking rights withdrawn for two months.

Mr Costello, a TD for Dublin South-Central, said on Wednesday morning he would support the Sinn Féin motion. “With the ongoing concerns from the public, constituents, and supporters, I cannot in good conscience vote against this motion," he said.

Mr Costello said he understood that voting against the whip was “a serious matter” and said he would accept the consequences.

Green Party sources said earlier on Wednesday that both TDs would face sanctions but would not stipulate what such sanctions would be.

In a statement tonight, Mr Costello said:

“I know this is frustrating for our government partners but the issue of the National Maternity Hospital has been incredibly frustrating, confusing and challenging for many and this motion reflected my own concerns and the concerns of many,” he said.

“I could not in good conscience vote against it. I know breaking the whip is a serious issue and as I have said earlier I will accept the sanctions imposed from my action.

“I understand my Green Party colleagues are meeting tonight and will decide on the appropriate sanction for my vote,” he added.

Several Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael TDs speaking privately to Independent.ie in Leinster House said that any Green TDs voting against the Government should face the same consequences they would.

That would mean an automatic six-month suspension from the Green parliamentary party.