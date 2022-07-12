TV licence to be linked to consumption as Cabinet set to agree on 2,000 additional Defence Forces personnel

The television licence fee will be linked to consumption under reforms of funding for RTÉ to be agreed by Cabinet.

The Cabinet will today sign off on the publication of the Future of Media Commission’s report which outlined a series of proposals aimed ensuring all forms of media remain “viable, independent and capable of delivering public service aims”.

The Commission made several recommendations on funding for RTÉ, including introducing a household charge, fixed exchequer subvention and reforms to the current licence fee system.

However, Media Minister Catherine Martin ruled against these proposals and is instead establishing a ‘technical working group’ to examine reforms of the current licence fee mode.

The Technical Group will look at matters related to making licence fee collection more effective.

They will also examine how the licence fee “can be future-proofed, such that revenues will increase as housing stock increases,” according to a briefing note on the Government’s plans.

The note also said: “The licence fee will remain but will to be updated to the way people actually consume media now and collection needs to be strengthened.”

“This would be all done after a further examination of the potential revenue generation capacity of the TV licence system. It will be necessary to engage with other Departments, agencies and An Post to work through these complex issues in detail,” it added.

The document said work will commence immediately on setting out the legislative and administrative changes required to ensure the TV licence system is “more equitable, relevant and sustainable”.

The new funding arrangements will be accompanied by increased transparency, accountability and oversight.

Meanwhile, a new media fund will be established to support print, online, broadcast and regional journalism. The organisations or entrepreneurs can draw down the funding to providing balanced reporting on local or democratic issues such as court reporting. The fund can also be used to train future journalists.

The Future of the Media Commission identified three main models in use, namely reforms of the licence fee, taxation-based funding and household charge models.

The Commission said all models had their own specific challenges and noted only two jurisdictions were using the household charge model - Germany and Switzerland.

Separately, additional 2,000 military and civilian personnel will be added to the Defence Forces under plans being agreed by Cabinet.

Defence Minister Simon Coveney will bring a memo to Cabinet (today) seeking to increase State spending on the military to €1.5bn a year by 2028.

Central to the new funding will be increasing the number of Defence Forces personnel from 9,500 to 11,500 in the coming years.

The proposals were outlined in the Commission on Defence Forces Report and will result in €8bn of taxpayers’ money being spent on the Irish army over the next six years. Mr Coveney will say this is “the largest investment in defence in the history of the state”.

The minister will ask the Government to prioritise funding for military radar capabilities.

He will also ask colleagues to approve the payment of the military service allowances (MSA) to the rank of all private three star and able seaman personnel.

Removal of the requirement for a private three star or able seaman to mark time for first three years so they will now get increments each year, they presently don’t get increases until year

The Defence Forces will also be allowed to enhance the sea going service commitment scheme.