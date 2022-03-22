22/03/2022 Minister for Children, Equality, Disability Integration and Youth, Roderic O’Gorman at a media briefing at Dublin Castle in Dublin this afternoon. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins Photos

Child and family agency Tusla is providing accommodation for 22 unaccompanied minors who are seeking refuge in Ireland after fleeing war-torn Ukraine.

Children’s Minister Roderic O’Gorman said a “small but growing number of unaccompanied minors” are arriving in Ireland due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

His comments come as Tanaiste Leo Varadkar told the Dáil Ireland can expect some 40,000 Ukrainian refugees to have entered the country by the end of April – which amounts to an almost 1pc population increase in just a few weeks.

The Fine Gael leader said this influx of people poses the biggest humanitarian aid challenge the State has ever faced and it will impact on every facet of Irish life.

He said the effects will be felt in health, welfare and housing spending – and even impact things like efforts to reduce carbon emissions.

Mr Varadkar was replying to Róisín Shortall of the Social Democrats who asked what systems were being put in place to coordinate efforts to receive such large numbers.

“This is the scale of the crisis that we must face and we must be honest with people about what we can provide,” Mr Varadkar said.

He said the Government had to concede that it will not be possible to provide “self-catering, own-door accommodation” to everybody who seeks refuge here from Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Mr O’Gorman said around 68,000 refugees are expected to arrive in Ireland during the crisis but this could increase further in the coming weeks.

“In the first four weeks our response has been very much focused on initially getting accommodation for people as they arrive in the country in short term accommodation,” he said.

“We are now looking at ways in which we can accommodate large numbers of people in the medium to long term including engagement with State agencies, State bodies in terms of on accommodation and on what buildings are lying idle and could be repurposed,” he said. He said this included speaking to religious orders and local authorities.

In response to questions about how many refugees Ireland can accommodate, Mr O’Gorman said: “I think in terms of overall numbers Ireland is going to do what Ireland needs to do.”

“I think that's the sense of the Government. It's the sense of the Irish people as well. We've seen Poland is right now accommodating 1.8 million refugees…and they’re finding the space as they go,” he added.

He said 2,000 hotel rooms are being used to provide accommodation while local authorities have identified around 500 properties which could be used to house refugees.

He said this will include repurposing buildings which can be made habitual for people coming from Ukraine.

Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys outlined her plans to change legislation to ensure older people who want to house a refugee do not see their welfare rates impacted.

Ms Humphreys said the who have offered their homes did so on a voluntary basis and were not looking for money from the State at this stage.

The minister said her department will “not be found wanting” when it comes to providing welfare supports to refugees from Ukraine.

She said 7,326 people from Ukraine have been given PPS numbers since arriving in Ireland which will give them entitlements to welfare and allow them to take up employment. She said the majority (88pc) of those given PPS numbers were women and children.

She said welfare is being paid to 5,100 refugees and child benefit is being paid for 1,808 children.

Ms Humphreys said she could not comment on whether refugees staying in the homes of Cabinet ministers will be vetted before they are accommodated.

