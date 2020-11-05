Trump's Irish envoy claims Coveney told him EU could make life 'very difficult' for British airlines if 'upset' by Brexit outcome

DONALD Trump's Irish envoy has claimed that Minister Simon Coveney told him the EU could threaten Britain's aviation industry if it's "upset" by the outcome of Brexit.

Mick Mulvaney met Mr Coveney in September and said he was left with the understanding that the EU could make life "very difficult" for British airlines seeking to access the continent.

The remarks could present a diplomatic headache for the Government as the threat of a no-trade deal Brexit continues to loom unless there's a breakthrough in talks.

Mr Mulvaney made the extraordinary claim at an Institute of International and European Affairs (IIEA) webinar where he also advised the British Government not to await the outcome of the US Presidential Election before making its next move on Brexit.

His account of his conversation with Mr Coveney prompted the Foreign Affairs Minister to insist this evening that comments he made about aviation were "not a threat" and rather he was talking about the interdependence between the EU and UK beyond Brexit.

Mr Mulvaney was appointed as Mr Trump’s envoy to Northern Ireland earlier this year and said he would “happily” stay on for six months if a Biden Administration asked him to do so though he said the result of the election may not be known for several weeks.

He met politicians in Dublin, Belfast and London during a visit in September amid the ongoing controversy over the UK’s Internal Market Bill which Ireland and the EU believe undermines the Irish protocols in the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement.

Mr Mulvaney said that everyone he met wants to avoid a hard border in Ireland but he had expressed concern that it could happen by accident.

He said he raised concern with Mr Coveney that the EU could insist on controls involving the whole island or put “tremendous pressure on the Irish to do something” if Britain and Ireland refused to impose a border in a no-trade deal scenario.

He said Mr Coveney told him that “there’s much larger, more powerful, levers the Europeans could pull under those circumstances than a border across the island of Ireland.”

He added: “The example he gave for it was commercial aviation… it gets to the British some place that’s a little bit closer to home perhaps and a larger economic impact.”

Mr Mulvaney said he didn’t go into specifics on what Mr Coveney meant by this.

He said his guess was there may be an interconnection between state aid and commercial transportation and said: “ I don’t know".

He added: "What I took away from the meeting was that British Airways continues to want to fly from London to the continent, and that if the Europeans got really, really upset, they could make BA’s life very difficult.”

Mr Mulvaney said however, that he was left “cautiously optimistic” there will be some sort of deal between the UK and EU by the end of the year and said Mr Coveney “very clearly articulated that he believes it to be in everybody’s best interest”.

Mr Coveney’s spokesman this evening insisted there had been no threat made in relation to aviation.

He said: The Minister and envoy Mulvaney had a wide-ranging and long discussion which included EU and UK interdependence on each other beyond and despite Brexit.

“It was in this context that aviation was discussed and not as a threat.”

He added: “The Internal Market Bill was discussed as a move that had complicated ongoing talks on a new trade deal.

“The Minister made it clear that the Withdrawal Agreement was legally binding and prevents a hard border in all circumstances.”

Separately Mr Mulvaney was asked about reports that British Government is believed to be waiting until the outcome of the US election before making its next move on Brexit in the hope of a better deal if Trump stays in office.

When the reports emerged Prime Minister Boris Johnson insisted: “The two things are entirely separate”.

Mr Mulvaney said: “I would discourage the British government from waiting to determine that outcome of the election, for no other reason than that timeline might not be as quick as people think it should be, or want it to be.”

He said the election may not be resolved until December or later and if there is to be a Brexit deal by the end of the year: “I think the practicalities would encourage the British not to delay.”

Mr Mulvaney predicted that Mr Trump will stay in politics and would be a likely candidate in the 2024 US Presidential Election if he loses to Joe Biden.

Mr Biden appears to be on course to win the election and Mr Trump has been heavily criticised for claiming victory himself and making accusations of voting fraud and there is a risk of weeks of legal wrangling over the result.

Mr Mulvaney claimed that statements made by Mr Trump and Mr Biden are “not that different” as they “both think they have won”.

He said: “They both think they're going to be proven the winner. They both are going to do what they can to make sure that the law is followed.”

Mr Mulvaney said that regardless of the outcome “There will be a peaceful transition or retention of power come January 20. Period. End of story.

“Could things get really sloppy and messy and slow between now and then? Absolutely.”

He said this happened in the race between Al Gore and George W Bush in 2000.

Mr Mulvaney said he’s been asked who would be the leading Republican candidate in 2024 if Mr Biden wins and said “folks are starting to realise, wait a second if Donald Trump loses, he might be the guy.”

He said he expects Mr Trump to remain involved in politics and predicted he would be “on him on the shortlist of people who are likely to run in 2024” adding: “He doesn't like losing.”

Online Editors