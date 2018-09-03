Trump boycotts and protests 'outdated' - Fine Gael

Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan has slapped down the Independent Alliance ministers' planned boycott of US President Donald Trump's trip, branding the idea as "outdated".

Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan has slapped down the Independent Alliance ministers' planned boycott of US President Donald Trump's trip, branding the idea as "outdated".

Independent Alliance ministers Finian McGrath and John Halligan have said that they intend to join protests against the US president during his planned visit here.

Their plan could prove to be a diplomatic headache for Taoiseach Leo Varadkar during the trip by the volatile leader.

Mr Flanagan's remarks are likely to create tension between Fine Gael and its coalition partners.

Labour, Green Party and Solidarity-People Before Profit are all planning to protest against Mr Trump's visit, which is set to take place around November 12.

Mr McGrath, a super-junior minister with a seat at Cabinet, has claimed that Mr Trump is "wrecking the planet" and criticised his policies on equality and immigration.

Mr Halligan accused the US president of being "xenophobic" and hit out at his "absolutely appalling" comments towards women.

Government sources said the issue of ministers joining the protests was likely to be discussed at Cabinet.

However, Mr Flanagan criticised the idea of boycotting Mr Trump's visit.

He told the Irish Independent: "I believe in the politics of engagement, rather than the politics of protest, and I reject the idea of boycott as outdated.

"Remember, well over 30 million people in the United States claim Irish ancestry.

"We have a very special relationship with those people and so every opportunity to engage with them or their representatives has to be welcomed."

The Justice Minister also pointed out that the Independent Alliance is "distinct from Fine Gael" and added: "I don't expect any Fine Gael ministers to take to the streets."

The White House on Friday announced Mr Trump's plan to visit Ireland. It said he was coming to "renew the deep, historic ties between our two nations".

Early indications are that Mr Trump will arrive on November 12, after attending commemorations in Paris to mark the centenary of the armistice that ended World War I.

He is expected to visit Dublin and his hotel and golf resort at Doonbeg, Co Clare.

Last night, Labour leader Brendan Howlin called for people from across the political spectrum to protest against Mr Trump. He accused Mr Trump of making "racist and sexist" remarks and presiding over the separation of immigrant families on the US-Mexico border.

Mr Howlin said Ireland was an "open and tolerant nation", adding: "Trump's values are not our values and there should be no welcome for this man."

Speaking on RTÉ Radio, Mr Halligan said he wasn't organising a protest but would attend "on behalf of all the people across the world that he [Mr Trump] has insulted".

There was also criticism of Mr Trump from within Fine Gael. Senator Catherine Noone told Dublin City FM she believes he is a "misogynist".

However, she also said Ireland must welcome a US president here.

Irish Independent