Tributes to late Fine Gael councillor Oliver Tully

TRIBUTES have been paid to Fine Gael councillor Oliver Tully who has passed away.

He has been described as a “committed community worker” and an “outstanding councillor”.

A former secondary school teacher, Mr Tully was first elected as a councillor in Drogheda in 1991 and has served as the town’s mayor.

Local Fine Gael TD Fergus O’Dowd recalled his colleague saying: “We soldiered together for many, many years.

“He was a teacher for many years, so was I…

“He topped the poll many, many times. He’s a very hard working, diligent, committed community worker.

“He never looked for the limelight but he always did the work.

“He cared so much about his community.”

Speaking on LMFM Radio, Mr O’Dowd offered his “deepest heartfelt sympathy” to Mr Tully’s wife and four adult children.

Louth Fine Gael councillor John McGahon posted a tribute online.

He said he was “very upset and sad” at the news that Mr Tully has passed away.

He added: “He was the epitome of decency in public life. An outstanding councillor and a wonderful friend. He will be so sadly missed by all of us.”

Online Editors