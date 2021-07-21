Des O’Malley, a leading and controversial figure in several Fianna Fáil governments and founder of the Progressive Democrats, has died in Dublin after a long illness at the age of 82.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said: “I was deeply saddened to hear of the death of Des O’Malley.

“His was a life of courage and consequence.

“He loved his country and was fearless in challenging those who used violence to undermine it. We remember him at Government meeting today and my thoughts are with his family.”

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said: “Des O’Malley was a giant of politics. He broke the mould of Irish politics and left a lasting and positive legacy. May he rest in peace.”

Former Health Minister Mary Harney said: “Des O’Malley was a great friend and mentor. We had an enduring friendship that spanned 40 years.

“He spoke the truth and matched it with his actions. At a very troubled time in our country, his bravery was rare. He was the finest public servant I have had the privilege to know.

“May he rest in peace with his beloved wife, Pat.”

Former Taoiseach and leader of Fianna Fáil Bertie Ahern extended his sympathies to the O’Malley family whom he said had lost their chreished father.

“I served in Government with Des O'Malley from 1989 to 1992 and saw first hand his enormous capability and his capacity to influence and direct politics and society policy,” Mr Ahern said.

"He was an Irish politician of the first rank and huge consequence. He fundamentally changed the Irish political landscape forever and will be remembered for the influence that he brought to bear and the contributions that he made to the Irish State as a serving Minister for Justice.”

Labour leader Alan Kelly also extended his sympathies on behalf of his party.

“He leaves behind a distinguished legacy in public life and played a central role in our politics throughout the later half of the twentieth century,” Mr Kelly said.

“On many issues our respective political movements disagreed, but throughout his political life he made a towering contribution to Irish public life.

“He was part of a diverse movement of people across all swathes of Irish life, in many different political formations who sought to break the grip of civil war politics in the 1980s and 1990s, and the ramifications of that continue to this day.

“Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.”

Justice Minister Heather Humphreys said: “Aged just 31, Des O'Malley was appointed Minister for Justice at one of the most difficult and threatening times in the State’s history.

“Des, his late wife Pat and their family endured great risk including threats from those who sought to undermine the authority of this State but Des never wavered in his duty and commitment to preserving our State and the safety and security of all its people.

“The steadfast service Des O’Malley gave to our State will never be forgotten by all those who cherish law and order.

“He was a republican in the truest sense of the word, one who broke the mould of Irish politics and helped modernise our society and our economy.

“May he rest in peace.”

Mr O’Malley, a native of Limerick city, came into politics in a by-election in 1968 caused by the sudden death of his uncle, Donogh O’Malley, the celebrated education minister who introduced free secondary education and school transport.

He was among a number of young politics promoted by Taoiseach Jack Lynch who appointed him justice minister in 1970 amid the chaos of the Arms Crisis.

His appointment coincided with the explosion of violence in the North obliging him to introduce tough anti-terror laws and necessitating round-the-clock armed garda protection.

His rivalry with Charlie Haughey dated from the Arms Crisis and eventually led to O’Malley’s expulsion from Fianna Fáil in 1984 and the foundation of a new party the Progressive Democrats.

After a big initial success that new party was reduced to just six TDs in 1989 but a hung Dáil led to coalition with Fianna Fáil led by his deadly rival Haughey.

There was a double irony here as this was the first time Fianna Fáil had ever shared government – and they were doing it with a party which largely existed because of their mistrust of Haughey.

Mr O’Malley eventually quit politics in 2002 and served for a time on the governing body of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development which was an EU bank set to fund development in the former Soviet East Bloc.