Tributes paid as former TD Monica Barnes dies aged 82
TRIBUTES have been paid to former Fine Gael TD Monica Barnes who has died aged 82.
Ms Barnes, who represented Dun Laoghaire for 15 years, having been first elected in 1982, has been remembered as "an advocate for women".
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar led tributes and noted her contribution to the party and national politics.
“She was particularly inspirational for women and younger members of our party," he said.
“She was first elected to the Dáil in 1982, having been encouraged to enter the political arena by Garret FitzGerald, as a result of her work in the women’s movement.
“Monica spent her political career as an advocate for women and a champion of policies to bring about progressive change. She was always willing to speak her mind and she was a fearless campaigner for change at a time when it was not always easy."
Frances Fitzgerald also expressed condolences, describing Ms Barnes as a "brave and forthright representative".
Online Editors