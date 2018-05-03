Tributes paid as former TD Monica Barnes dies aged 82

Ms Barnes, who represented Dun Laoghaire for 15 years, having been first elected in 1982, has been remembered as "an advocate for women".

“She was particularly inspirational for women and younger members of our party," he said.

“She was first elected to the Dáil in 1982, having been encouraged to enter the political arena by Garret FitzGerald, as a result of her work in the women’s movement.

“Monica spent her political career as an advocate for women and a champion of policies to bring about progressive change. She was always willing to speak her mind and she was a fearless campaigner for change at a time when it was not always easy."