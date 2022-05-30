Tributes after passing of former Fine Gael senator Mary Jackman

Tributes have been paid to former Limerick Fine Gael senator and county councillor, Mary Jackman, who passed away on Monday.

Ms Jackman, survived by her husband Nicholas, daughter, and her extended family, passed away peacefully at Milford Care Centre.

Ms Jackman’s will repose at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate, Limerick city, on Thursday, June 2, from 4.30-6.30pm.

“Mary’s Cortege will pass the family home to arrive at Mary Magdalene Church, Monaleen, on Friday, 3rd June, for Requiem Mass at 11am, which will be streamed live, and burial afterwards to Kilmurry Cemetery, Castletroy,” read a funeral notice.

“Family flowers only please; donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre or The Alzheimer Society of Ireland.”

Expressing his condolences, Tánaiste and leader of Fine Gael, Leo Varadkar, said: “I am deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Mary Jackman. With almost 30 years of service on Limerick County Council, Mary was one of the longest serving public representatives in her local community when she retired in 2014.

“I knew her personally, worked with her and met her on very many occasions, and she will be sorely missed. Mary was a dedicated public representative, served her area proudly, and was the first female chair of Limerick County Council.”

“Mary also served two terms in the Seanad, between 1989-1992 and 1997-2002, and was elected Cathaoirleach in 1999. My sincere condolences go to her husband Nicholas, daughter Nicola, and all of her extended family.”

Ms Jackman narrowly missed out on a Dáil seat at the 1997 General Election, when she and the late Labour TD, Jim Kemmy, battled it out for the final seat in the former five-seat Limerick East constituency.

Mayor of Limerick City and County, Fine Gael Councillor Daniel Butler, also paid tribute.

“An absolute lady. Always full of energy, positivity and warmth. Spent many a time canvassing for her and with her. When I was young she was always so encouraging and again later in life when I entered politics, she will be sorely missed,” said Mr Butler.