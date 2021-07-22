Tribute to Des O’Malley: To the end he displayed a spirit of fierce courage and integrity

Before I knew Des O’Malley I liked him. He seemed straight and brilliant, qualities in short supply among his, mostly older, political peers. These qualities, and his forward-looking attitudes on the economy, on social issues and on Northern Ireland, made him attractive to me (I was 10 years younger than him) and others of my generation.

As a journalist I was resting between adventures when I was recommended to O’Malley as someone who might prove a useful special advisor. That recommendation came from some Fine Gael contacts. So I went to meet him and we got on. I asked for a generous salary and he agreed immediately.

O’Malley was then the minister for trade, commerce and tourism. The position of adviser was supposed to be related to policy rather than politics but nevertheless he wanted someone who would show loyalty. I was able to assure him I had no allegiance to any rival political party.

But he wasn’t worried about the official Opposition. The opposition was, as far as he as concerned, within Fianna Fáil. His concern was not particularly about Charles Haughey. He summed it up forcefully: “Reynolds”.

From the “opposition” side PJ Mara would have been the one who probably should have been trying to tell me my place and he tried. But after one meeting he seemed to give up and let me at it. So I settled into work with “my minister”.

O’Malley was known for having a short fuse (true) but it was not true he had no sense of humour. Indeed he had an infectious laugh and was great company,

It’s just he wasn’t a fool. He was a serious man. I sat in an RTÉ studio with the late Brian Farrell for a little while after he had done an interview with O’Malley and he spent the whole time telling me how great he thought O’Malley was. He believed O’Malley was head and shoulders above most public representatives. I agreed but I suggested to O’Malley afterwards it might help his image if he could manage to smile once or twice during his television appearances. He looked at me as if I had asked him to drop his pants in public.

I remember one morning going up from my office in Dublin overlooking Kildare Street to the minister’s room. I had been reading the papers and toasting my feet at the little turf fire the porter lit every day before my arrival. O’Malley was due to receive a delegation – about what I have now no idea. Anyway, the door opened and in they came...and in they came...and in they came. Eventually the ministerial office was packed with men and women, steam rising from their rain-soaked overcoats, all 18 of them.

O’Malley rose from his ministerial seat like a hen disturbed at the laying and shouted, “out, out”. Allowing a few to stay and state their business, he informed them and the nearby staff who had ushered in the visitors that 18 people did not a ministerial delegation make.

Another time I travelled to Kilkenny to an arts function where the minister was due to speak. He had asked me to write a speech about the importance of the arts in Irish life or some such.

The minister was busy that day and running late so the first he knew of the speech was when I handed it to him as he mounted the rostrum.

Afterwards he was surrounded by adoring luvvies who felt they had found their saviour; they told him they never realised he had such a passion for the arts. He laughed, smiled and lapped it all up. What harm?

But all good things have their time. I think I could see it coming when I had to ring him once in the middle of the night in Spain where he was holidaying to tell him Charlie McCreevy had launched an attack on Haughey. O’Malley was not pleased.

Eventually it was time for him to resign from Fianna Fáil after being adjudged by the national executive to have indulged in “conduct unbecoming”. (He voted with his conscience).

We gathered in the front room of the O’Malley family’s home in Ranelagh, Dublin, to try to hammer out a statement that would reflect his position and that of a few like-minded souls. It took a while – I remember Martin O’Donoghue would disappear after every new phrase was added to consult with his own people, which slowed down the process considerably.

In the front garden journalists Andrew Bushe and Stephen O’Byrnes (later a leading light in the Progressive Democrats) waited among the shrubbery with me constantly assuring them it would not be much longer.

Des’s lovely wife Pat kept us going with tea, sound advice and tots of whiskey. If I suggested a phrase that might sound a bit daring, Des (it was always Des with Pat; I never heard her call him Dessie) would demur but Pat would encourage him to go for it, saying: “It’s what you believe, isn’t it.”

After a while I said if we did not finish soon we would not make the morning papers so someone was sent upstairs to fetch a typewriter only to discover the house had been burgled and the typewriter was gone. So the waiting journalists had to settle for me reading it out to them.

Since O’Malley was no longer a minister I in theory should not have been any longer a special adviser. And anyway I hadn’t got round to signing a contract. But the Department chiefs were very fair and asked me how long I needed to find another position. I said three months but as it happened I was able to leave in a matter of weeks.

But I could have stayed on. I got word the new minister would be happy to retain me as an adviser but by then I realised I had strayed across the line too long and it was time to get back to the old inky business I knew best. So I sent word back to the new minister I was grateful for the offer but would be unable to accept. The new minister was Pádraig Flynn.

Years later I went to visit Des and Pat in their new apartment in Ballsbridge, Dublin. We talked for a few hours but he would break off from time to leave the room. After years of heavy smoking his lungs were in a terrible state and I think he needed regular oxygen. But it was a cross he bore bravely.

The great days were behind him: his ground-breaking “I stand by the Republic” speech; the monster meetings when he attracted the kinds of crowds that Daniel O’Connell might have envied; the mould-breaking years of the Progressive Democrats which re-defined the shape of Irish politics in a positive way that endures today.

And his last years were employed in displaying loyalty to the reputation of Jack Lynch, one of those in Irish political life he most admired. So to the end he displayed the spirit of fierce courage and integrity – the hallmark of the man.