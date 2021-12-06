| 4.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Treaty anniversary should remind us of today’s need to avoid societal split over Covid

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan and Tánaiste Leo Vardakar. Photo: Gerry Mooney Expand

Close

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan and Tánaiste Leo Vardakar. Photo: Gerry Mooney

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan and Tánaiste Leo Vardakar. Photo: Gerry Mooney

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan and Tánaiste Leo Vardakar. Photo: Gerry Mooney

Senan Molony

The Treaty talks ended 100 years ago… and then Irish society talked to itself, with raised and heated voices.

We know where it all led: to eventual civil war and a host of missed opportunities for a state born in blood.

Most Watched

Privacy