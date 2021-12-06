Treaty anniversary should remind us of today’s need to avoid societal split over Covid

The Treaty talks ended 100 years ago… and then Irish society talked to itself, with raised and heated voices.

We know where it all led: to eventual civil war and a host of missed opportunities for a state born in blood.

In all the current focus on the meetings in London and the men from two nations behind a polished table, it is easy to overlook the intensity of feelings of the broad mass of people in Ireland at the time.

In some ways, the situation is similar to the anxiety and tensions stalking society today – and certainly the population is just as heartily sick of the long war against Covid, which has cost more lives – 5,700 – than the Easter Rising, War of Independence and Civil War put together. The latter three campaigns saw around 500 deaths, then 2,300 in the so-called Tan War, and 1,500 in our internecine bloodletting: a combined total of around 4,300 fatalities, although the exact figures will never be known.

The Indo Daily: Omicron and Covid Anxiety - Everything you need to know

Read More

It is no disrespect to those who fought, suffered and died in those struggles to say that today’s upheavals involve many of the same kind of ideas and principles in conflict – freedom to achieve freedom, absolute rejectionism, self-reliance, honest compromise, true independence, abhorrent government, and whatever you’re having yourself.

After nearly two years of careful moderation and patient repetition of official advice, the Taoiseach had a moment of slippage at the weekend when he said it was “clear as daylight” that the unvaccinated were jeopardising their own health and that of others.

He also said the unvaccinated were having a “disproportionate” adverse effect on the hospital service – where staff are exhausted – and on ICU beds. The latter have been under unremitting pressure for weeks now, even as high overall hospital admissions have begun to dip.

With Austria having initiated mandatory vaccination for adults from next year and Greece announcing it will soon apply the rule to all aged 60 and over, and with other countries waiting in the wings with similar ideas, it is clear the Covid culture war has the capacity to set brother against brother, sister against sister, citizen against citizen.

We’ve obviously seen some of it already in Ireland… and although 94pc of the Irish adult population is double-jabbed, the Covid pass requirement for hospitality is discriminatory in its exact definition. It is a common-good argument against individual bodily integrity, which may even be constitutionally guaranteed, and there seems to be no room for compromise in-between.

The only accommodation lies in the usual Irish nod-and-wink to a blind horse. There are ludicrously few inspections, many checks are cursory, and clearly some unvaccinated have borrowed or fraudulent passes – as learned from their underage drinking days. Society tolerates such fraying at the edges.

Push hasn’t yet come to shove, in other words. But it soon may… even if December can be safely negotiated.

After the Treaty was signed, a new battle opened up on what it meant. Thousands of people filled the street outside what is now the National Concert Hall on Earlsfort Terrace as it was debated. Those new talks were in the Kevin Barry room, where Colin Murphy’s new play, The Treaty, has recently been performed in a deft historical parallel.

Today, the fault lines are once more on show. It’s between the Government and Nphet… with some ministers unhappy at members of the latter giving regular (irregular?) media interviews and creating mixed messaging. Meanwhile, there is also frustration with Niac, the National Immunity Advisory Committee, and the perceived slow pace of its deliberations.

The irk of the Executive at feeling its hand being forced elsewhere has distinct overtones of Dev and others operating in the dark in 1921. And Omicron is like Lloyd George’s threat of imminent return to war, terrible war – even if there are similar suggestions of bluff and exaggeration.

On top of that, practically the whole population is wondering whether our plenipotentiaries (Nphet, Niac and the Government) collectively know what they’re doing.

Seeds of deep unhappiness are being sown.

And it’s a strain to avoid that traditional first item on an Irish agenda – the ‘Split’.