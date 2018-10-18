A TRAWL Department of Communications records has revealed two more formal meetings between former minister Denis Naughten and the businessman leading the last remaining National Broadband Plan (NBP) bid.

Trawl of Department records reveals two more meetings between Dennis Naughten and broadband bidder

Controversy over Mr Naughten’s meetings with Irish-American businessman David McCourt led to the minister’s resignation last week.

Mr Naughten stepped down after it emerged that he attended a July 2018 dinner in New York with Mr McCourt as well as another dinner in the businessman's Irish home last year among other meetings.

Opposition politicians have claimed the NBP process is “contaminated” and “fatally compromised”.

Mr Naughten has insisted the broadband procurement process has not been compromised by the meetings.

Now the Department of Communications has released details of two more meetings involving Mr Naughten and Mr McCourt whose company Granahan McCourt leads the only remaining bid for the NBP.

The first one dates back to October 20, 2016 when consortium member Enet and Mr McCourt met Mr Naughten and some of his advisers. There are no notes from the meeting available.

The second was another previously unknown meeting on June 26 that was held ahead of engagement later that day between the NBP bidders, Mr Naughten and Department officials.

A note from this meeting shows that Ciarán Ó hÓbáin – the senior Department official responsible for the NBP procurement process - accompanied Mr Naughten to meet Mr McCourt in advance of the later meeting.

Written by Mr Ó hÓbáin it says: “Mr McCourt communicated that he remained committed to investing in building high-speed broadband infrastructure in rural Ireland and he asked as to the likely approach of the Department to the Sponsors' meeting later that day”.

“I outlined to Mr McCourt that my expectation was that the Minister and Department would speak very directly to what were considered to be the key issues which the consortium needed to address in order for the procurement to proceed to a conclusion.”

Previously released minutes of the later meeting on June 26, show that Mr Naughten warned the bidders that its estimates for costs and revenue were conservative.

He said this would likely “result in the bidder seeking a level of subsidy that he as minister could not recommend to government” and that it wouldn’t represent value for money.

A Department of Communications statement this evening said that it carried out a review of all diary meetings between the former minister, senior officials, Enet, Mr McCourt or Granahan McCourt over the past two years.

A schedule of the meetings also shows that Mr Naughten met Mr McCourt at a book launch in May this year.

The Department pointed out that it engages with Enet on a variety of issues, not just the NBP.

The company also manages State-owned Metropolitan Area Networks (MANS) - communications infrastructure that comes within the remit of the Department - so “contact at various levels… would be expected”.

It said that the tender process for the NBP is taking the form of a competitive dialogue “which requires extensive engagement between bidders and the Department to see how the Department’s needs in terms of delivering the National Broadband Plan can best be met.”

It said that the procurement has consisted of around 800 hours of dialogue with all potential bidders. Two other bidders have previously dropped out.

The statement said: “All details will now be forwarded to Mr Peter Smyth, the independent process auditor to the NBP procurement, to consider as part of his review.”

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar last week sought the report from Mr Smyth in order to assess if the process had been compromised.

The report is due to be delivered within three weeks.

The Department’s statement adds: “Mr Smyth is free, at his own discretion, to review all relevant documentation held by the Department and\or to seek written or oral inputs from any relevant parties.”

