Outspoken TD Michael Healy-Rae joined Joe Duffy on RTÉ Radio One's Liveline today to discuss his comment to Tánaiste Leo Varadkar, telling him to “go with the airy fairies”; Healy-Rae said it referred to something that is “nonsensical”.

Below is the transcript from their conversation on RTÉ’s Liveline this afternoon:

Duffy: “Will you apologise?”

Healy-Rae: “I can’t apologise because I’ve nothing to apologise for. Away with the fairies or away with the airy fairies is a term I use an awful lot.”

Duffy: “We have checked the Dáil record. You’ve used it four times as far as we can find, and you did not use it as a noun. You used it as an adjective, but you didn’t use it in relation to people.”

“Now you’re using it as a noun. Who are the airy fairies?”

Read More

Healy-Rae: “Anytime I’ve ever used it, I’ve used it to describe something that I would consider to be nonsensical.”

Duffy: “When you used the phrase, ‘Off with you with the airy fairies’, you said this to the Tánaiste. Are you aware that the Tánaiste is gay?”

Healy-Rae: “Joe, can I start off by trying to say I’m after making a number of attempts now at talking and the only fella that’s talking now so far is yourself because you won’t give me a chance to talk. Can I answer the questions or not?”

Duffy: “Keep talking, I’m getting the little fiddle out here, keep talking, no one stops Michael Healy-Rae talking, would yeah come on now Michael.”

Healy-Rae: “I would never set out to offend or to upset anybody and the Tánaiste knows that. What happened yesterday was the Tánaiste found himself in a predicament, in that I was raising the fact that the State organised a review of our energy security; Richard Bruton’s report said that we should have a non-commercial energy facility in Ireland.

“The Tánaiste has continuously said he’s opposed to it; a number of Fine Gael TDs and councillors, they’re saying they support it but they’re at odds with their own leader. When that was highlighted in the Dáil yesterday, instead of answering the questions that I was raising with him, he took that as a personal, which it never would be. I would never insult anybody.”

Duffy: “Do you want to take it back even as a clumsy use of the phrase?”

Healy-Rae: “It’s not a clumsy use of the phrase; if it was the first time I ever used it, it would be a different story, but I have used it continuously.”

Duffy: “You used it as an adjective; you’ve never used it referring to people.”

Healy-Rae: “You can’t say that, Joe, you can’t.”

Duffy: “I can because I can quote them to you; do you want me to quote them? You’ve never referred to it as a group of people, never as a noun.”

Healy-Rae: “Can I explain to you how lopsided this whole argument has become? When the Tánaiste said that maybe that I didn’t understand an answer he had given a few minutes beforehand, if I wanted to be picky with the Tánaiste, I could have stood up and looked at him and said, well are you referring to the fact that I’m dyslexic?”

Duffy: “Ahh no, ahh no, no, dyslexia, you used the word dyslexia, you’re going to say that dyslexia is the same as homosexuality? Dyslexia is a disability, homosexuality is not a disability.”

Healy-Rae: “It’s extremely unfair when I’m starting to make a point and you cut it off and you finish it for me, can I make the point that I was making, Joe, please? You rang me and you asked me to come on.”

Duffy: “And you said you’d come on once you didn’t have to talk to listeners, so I’ve got to take the place of listeners. That’s my job unfortunately today.”

Healy-Rae: “That is not what I said, Joe. Can I finish the point I was trying to make?

“I think it’s very unfair for him; he knows in his heart and soul yesterday as did everybody else that was there knows that I would not in any shape or fashion want to use a person’s personal business. It is nothing to do with me or anybody else. Work is work.”

Duffy: “Can I ask you, Michael, I presume you’re a supporter of gay rights, given the world we live in?”

Healy-Rae: “I have absolutely 100pc, and I’ve just told you, I deal with on an awful regular basis, issues to do with people of all different sexualities.”

Duffy: “Have you ever gone to any public rally in Kerry or anywhere else in support of gay rights?”

Healy-Rae: “For anybody to be trying to twist what was a perfectly straightforward debate into something that it’s not, that’s wrong and unfair and untruthful and to be trying to make out that I’m something I’m not.

“I have many friends that are gay I have absolutely no interest whatsoever in a person’s private business, it’s none of my business. Nobody should ever be insulted or offended in any way.”

Duffy: “You’re adamant you didn’t mean it in that way?”

Healy-Rae: “And the funny thing about it is, Joe, you know that I didn’t.”

Duffy: “I don’t know your mind. I don’t know you. I don’t know you. I’ve never met you. What do you mean, you know what I know? You know what’s in my stupid head at the minute? That’s what you’re saying.”

Healy-Rae: “Well, I know that you’re not much of a person to let somebody else have their say because all you do is interrupt everything I come out with.”

Duffy: “Well, you’ve had your say and you can have more indeed because as I said you asked that no callers be allowed engage with you, so I have to do it.”

Duffy: “Do you agree that Leo Varadkar, the TD as he was then in 2015, came out publicly as gay, one of the first TDs ever with potential to ruin his career, do you think that was one of the bravest things an Irish politician has ever done? Do you think it was brave?”

Healy-Rae: “It was entirely his own business. He did something that no one else had done before from a person in a position like that and of course if that’s what he wanted to do personally, I’d welcome it, if it would advance people’s understanding of acceptance of every person.

“Whatever people want to do in their private lives, that’s nobody’s business but their own, and if they want to make it known to other people as Leo Varadkar did, of course I would wish him absolutely nothing but good luck and happiness in whatever way he lives.

“But for anybody to take what I said yesterday as me being in any way insulting or trying to offend the Tánaiste, I’m telling you now, that was never my intention, it would never be my intention.”