Tourism Minister wants international travel reopened as soon as EU vaccine passports are in place 

Tourism Minister Catherine Martin has called for restrictions on international travel to be lifted as soon as possible after vaccination passports are introduced across the EU.

Ms Martin said she will be urging Cabinet colleagues to move speedily to allow people to fly in and out of the country once the new digital green certificates are implemented for airline passengers.

The Green Party deputy leader said international visitors are “absolutely crucial” to the survival of the Irish tourist industry as they account for 75pc of revenue.

“I'd be advocating for it to be as soon as possible and that will be my voice with my Cabinet colleagues but of course at all times we have to be guided by public health advice,” Ms Martin said.

The digital green certificates are to be operation in the EU from July 1 but member states have six weeks to introduce the system fully. Each member state can decide individually the criteria for allowing non-essential international travel in or out of their country.

Ms Martin said the Government should consider introducing the vaccine passport system within the first two weeks of July if it is possible.

It comes after Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien also called for international travel to be permitted as soon as possible.

Separately, Ms Martin said she expects to begin trials for live music and sports events to begin next month.

She said a series of events in different sized venues will be piloted from June onwards. She expects fans to be permitted to attend concerts, comedy gigs and theatre events. Ms Martin said she is working with Sports Minister Jack Chambers on allowing supporters to attend matches from next month too.

The minister said rapid antigen tests could be used as part of the piloting of live events. She is still considering whether tickets for the events will be on general sale to the public.

She said she wants to give the hospitality industry an indication as soon as possible on when indoor gatherings are permitted to allow businesses to prepare for events such as weddings.

Ms Martin said she expects Fáilte Ireland to publish guidelines for pubs and restaurants in the coming days.

She confirmed the requirement for customers to spend €9 on a meal will be dropped and there will be no time limits on how long people can stay in pubs in restaurants. She also said the two-metre social distancing rule will be reduced to one metre for outdoor dining.

The minister added that a decision on social distancing rules for indoor dining will be made next month. However, government sources have indicated the two-metre rule will be halved for indoor dining when it is permitted in July.