Tory leadership videos: what we learned, from High-Vis Liz to Penny’s clichés

The leadership promotional film has become one of the minor political artforms. Clearly, some of the candidates to replace Boris Johnson as British prime minister have been preparing the rushes and refining the script for weeks. It’s a wonder they aren’t better than they are.

Penny Mordaunt’s video had to go back to the cutting room. The Paralympic athlete Jonnie Peacock complained about being featured in a promotional video for someone, and for something, with which he wants nothing to do. The inclusion of the convicted murderer Oscar Pistorius was, on second thoughts, regarded by the Mordaunt camp as something of an error.

But the real problem with her film is not what was taken out but what was left in. The concept was a straight lift the 1990s BBC satirical show The Day Today. One episode featured It’s Alright, a video to be broadcast at a time of national crisis. In that spoof, the stirring music of Gustav Holst invites the viewer to supply Cecil Spring-Rice’s lyric I Vow To Thee, My Country over a montage of typically British scenes. Team Mordaunt have clearly decided that this is a national crisis and the day is today.

Their library pictures inspire relentlessly pious writing: Mordaunt by name but clearly not by nature. The clichés come in a consistent flow, as if there could be such a thing as an empty river. “Force for good in the world” is followed by “these values matter more now than ever before” which gives way to “we need more than just a plan”. True, we need an escape chute because it gets worse.

Thumbs up: Tory leadership hopeful Penny Mordaunt. Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images

Thumbs up: Tory leadership hopeful Penny Mordaunt. Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images

The imagery is standard issue Britain: the Red Arrows, the Suffragettes, the NHS, Stonehenge. Then there is a section in which the narrator tells us that soon the Tory party will have a new leader and that this person will be the prime minister of the country. I was reminded of the great Billy Connolly routine about patronising weathermen who point at a map and say: “This is the country where you live.”

There is also an eccentric approach to Penny Mordaunt in that she is scarcely in it. Boris Johnson turns up before she does, doing one of his hilarious numbers about how Brexit sounds a bit like breakfast.

The final metaphor clinches a thoroughly awful short film. Mordaunt, finally deigning to turn up, says there has been too little focus on the ship and too much on the leader. Captain, surely? It has to be captain if the state is a ship. And what a strange way to conclude a pitch to be that captain, to say that the captain matters less than the ship. Mordaunt came second in this week’s rounds of voting and is the bookies’ favourite, which goes to show that this isn’t a contest where you win points for style.

Where Penny is barely in it, Liz Truss is in for a pound. If there is one thing that Truss’s film is about, it is Liz Truss. She is her own narrator and, after the montage of national monuments that all the candidates must have bought as a job lot, she features as the only interviewee. We see her on a global tour of trade-deal handshakes and in various construction guises, in a high-vis jacket. In fact, so ubiquitous is Liz in this that I would have been inclined to call the whole thing High-Vis Liz.

The claim she is making on MPs’ affections, apart from just being there, a lot like Forrest Gump, is that she will “deliver”. She will deliver change and get things done. Lower taxes and get a grip on spending. She is, she said, trusted to deliver. “Deliver, deliver, deliver”. It is effective enough, as far as it goes.

Tory leadership hopeful Liz Truss, aka High-Vis Liz

Tory leadership hopeful Liz Truss, aka High-Vis Liz

Truss makes the most of her experience, finds in her meagre trade deals a differentiating feature and manages to avoid troubling truths such as the fact that she was a Remainer in a rabidly pro-Brexit party.

The production values suggest that she has been preparing her advertisement for a while now, unlike Tom Tugendhat, who opens by declaring: “Hi. I’m Tom Tugendhat.” This is like a bad impersonator telling us who he is about to do in case we don’t recognise it.

Rishi Sunak, by contrast, assumes we know who he is and then comes over, all familiar, like a flat Dave Allen. He wants to tell us a story. It is the story of his grandmother, who begat his mother, who begat Rishi, in an immigration tale that somehow fails to take in Goldman Sachs, Stanford business school, a green card and marriage to one of the richest women in India. Yet for all the easy ways to knock Sunak, the tale is well-chosen. The story of all immigrants to the UK is, no matter what their class origin back at home, outside the British class system.

There is a governing idea to this film — opportunity — that doesn’t hold together any of the others. The autobiography is at the service of a conceptual story.

There are a few discordant notes. Rishi-handprints appear suddenly on important words like “fairytales”, as if he has been crafting a small pot out of shot. He tells us he has had enough of division and that he has worked all his career to bring people together. Is that what they do in hedge funds? Who knew?

His language is boilerplate: grip, patriotism, fairness, hard work. Which is another way of saying that he retreats too readily into the banal. Sunak will make “the right decision”, not the wrong one, and he will lead in “the right direction”. Good to get that straight. You might not, in the words of his campaign slogan, be “ready for Rishi” but he is ready for you.

No doubt these films don’t matter in themselves. But in one sense they do. They are little speeches, about the length of the Gettysburg address, in which the candidate tells you who they are. If all they have got is “leader of the ship” or “deliver, deliver, deliver” or “making the right decision at the right time”, it doesn’t sound like any of them are really up to it.

Philip Collins is a former speechwriter for Tony Blair