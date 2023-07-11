Top ten quotes from PAC hearing with Ryan Tubridy and Noel Kelly

Ryan Tubridy and his agent Noel Kelly have finished their appearance in front of the Public Account Committee. Here are some of the most remarkable lines as they were questioned by politicians

Noel Kelly, agent for Ryan Tubridy, arriving for the Public Accounts Committee meeting. Photo: Collins

“When you told us we were all in it together during Covid, we believed you. That’s why we’re all so shattered here.”

Marc Ó Cathasaigh TD to Ryan Tubridy

“This is not the Ryan Tubridy scandal. This is the RTE scandal.” Noel Kelly

“I tried not to shirk my responsibilities in that regard.”

Ryan Tubridy on pay cuts

“There was no 20pc drop in salary, and to say so has no credibility whatsoever. Zero.” Alan Kelly TD

“Don’t conflate being well-paid with not having a conscience.”

Ryan Tubridy

Alan Dillon TD asks Noel Kelly whether he colluded with RTE in labelling invoices as consultancy fees

“Just following instructions… it’s called the Nuremberg defence.”

Catherine Murphy TD to Ryan Tubridy

“I see people as brands.”

Noel Kelly

TD Cormac Devlin tells Ryan Tubridy that children are wondering why the 'toy man' is in the news

“What were you selling for Cadbury’s?”

“Cadbury’s? Chocolate.”

PAC chair Brian Stanley, and Noel Kelly’s reply

“That was a service to Drogheda and back in the same night.”

Ryan Tubridy, on a €847 transport bill for a 100km round trip to a Renault promotion

“I am truly sorry for all of this and for any part, consciously or unconsciously, that I may have played.”

Ryan Tubridy