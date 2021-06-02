Top civil servant admits ‘scientific basis’ needed for setting pay after controversy over €292,000 salary for Robert Watt 

THE State’s top civil servant has said it would be better if there was a “scientific” benchmarking process behind pay increases for senior civil servants in the wake of the Robert Watt controversy.

Martin Fraser, the secretary general of the Department of the Taoiseach, said today there was no “big process” behind setting the salary for the secretary general position in the Department of Health at €292,000 per year - an increase of €81,000.

The position has been filled by Robert Watt, the former secretary general in the Department of Public Expenditure, who has said he will waive the salary increase until such time as the economy recovers and unemployment falls.

It follows major criticism of the pay hike by Opposition and some Government politicians in recent months.

Speaking to the Oireachtas Finance Committee, Mr Fraser said: “I would rather there is a much more scientific process for all of these things, of course I would, but there isn’t a public service pay body.”

He said it would be “much better if it was much more transparent” when it comes to setting salaries for senior civil servants.

Mr Fraser told TDs and senators that the rationale for the decision to increase the salary was “empirical evidence” on the types of candidates who apply for those roles and that remuneration for similar roles in the private sector was higher.

Mr Fraser said Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath was happy to increase the salary but “he didn’t want anything above €300,000 so that was the rationale for coming in under €300,000”.

He said setting the salary at that level was “nothing more sophisticated than that” but expressed the view, under questioning from Sinn Féin TD Mairead Farrell, that it would be better if there was “proper benchmarked assessment of the labour market”, later describing it as an “independent assessment of the evidence base for these decisions”.

He told the committee: “If my experience is wrong I’d be happy to be proven wrong. It would be much better if there was proper benchmarking for these things.”

Sinn Féin TD Brian Stanley, the chair of the Public Accounts Committee which is also scrutinising the Watt controversy, listed the secretaries general of health departments in other jurisdictions who earn less than €200,000 per annum.

They included Scotland (€173,000); Finland (€131,000); and the UK (€190,000), as well as the director general of the WHO who, Mr Stanley said, earns €190,000 per annum. Mr Fraser said he wasn’t aware of those salaries.

Mr Fraser insisted that no precedent was being set by the salary increase for the Department of Health’s top civil servant, telling the committee: “There is no question of anybody else or any other position being treated like this. It’s a once-off in the Department of Health.”

Mr Watt was originally appointed on an interim basis in January while a formal recruitment process was underway. Mr Fraser said the process run by the Top Level Appointments Commission (TLAC) was “100pc above board” and that “every candidate had the same chance”. Mr Watt was successful in his application to TLAC and was formally appointed by the Government in April. He was one of 23 candidates who applied for the position, Mr Fraser said.

He said Mr Watt’s decision to waive the salary increase was at his discretion.

Mr Fraser was repeatedly questioned by Independent TD Verona Murphy about the cost difference between hiring an internal and external candidate. He said repeatedly that the job, including its terms and conditions, was publicly advertised and that everybody could apply for the job on that basis.

Mr Fraser told the committee he shared the concerns expressed by Senator Alice Mary Higgins about the message being sent by such large salary increases for senior public servants compared to smaller increases for lower-ranked public servants.

He said it was only justifiable if there were improvements in the delivery of health services, which he said there was an “overwhelming” need for.