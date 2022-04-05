Top Brexit negotiator John Callinan appointed new secretary general of Taoiseach’s Department

John Callinan, new secretary general of the Department of the Taoiseach

One of Ireland’s top Brexit negotiators has been appointed as the new secretary general of the Department of the Taoiseach.

John Callinan will replace the outgoing secretary general Martin Fraser who is to become Ireland’s ambassador to the UK.

Mr Callinan was the second secretary general for the international, EU and Northern Ireland divisions. He played a central role in Brexit negotiations and championed Ireland’s case throughout the long running talks.

He will now hold the most senior civil service role in the country and report directly to the Taoiseach.

The positions comes with a salary of up to €215,998 depending on the office holder’s length of service.

A Government source said Mr Callinan appointment was a “sensible” one given the service he provided to the State to date. Mr Fraser served in the role since 2011 but played no part in selecting his successor.

In an email to civil servants last month, Mr Fraser said a person with a “proven track record of significant achievement as a leader and senior manager”, who is also a “skilled negotiator” and an “excellent communicator” is being sought for the position.

Assistant secretary general in the Department of the Taoiseach Elizabeth Canavan, who came to prominence during the Covid-19 pandemic, was also thought to be in the mix for the position.