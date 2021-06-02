TOO many people are objecting to planning applications, the Taoiseach has told the Dáil.

Micheál Martin called for a national consensus that the housing crisis calls for development.

“There are too many people are objecting, on councils across the country, to too many housing projects,” Micheál Martin declared.

But as a nation were “don’t have the luxury” of opposing housing schemes, he said.

“We do need a bit of a collective consensus approach to getting houses built.”

Mr Martin made his impassioned call as he came under attack yet again on the accommodation crisis.

He responded by attacking Opposition parties who also opposed new developments, accusing them to trying to win votes from existing local residents.

He revealed that the Minister for Housing was now working on legislation to ensure “fixity of tenure” for renters – which was one of the key demands in the agrarian unrest of 150 years ago.

The move would seek to ease rental demands from property owners, he said, while the three parties in coalition were also committed to a Constitutional referendum to enshrine the right to housing.

But Solidarity/People Before Profit TD said the Government’s previous response to Opposition calls for rent controls or a ban on evictions had always been “Constitution says no” – a paraphrase of the Little Britain TV show catchphrase “Computer says no.”

He accused the Taoiseach of presiding over a Government "of landlords for landlords”.

“The Government always said they couldn't introduce an eviction ban, they couldn't introduce a rent freeze, they couldn't introduce proper rent controls, Why? ‘Constitution says no,’” he said.

"But when Covid hit they found a way.

“But now Covid is receding, it’s back to normal business for the Government and the landlords they represent.

“The eviction ban is being lifted, and the rent freeze will be gone with it. Hundreds of thousands of renters are facing rent increases of up to 8pc” (a two-year increase of the 4pc allowed under Rent Pressure Zones).

Mr Martin said the Government had legislatively protected tenants during the emergency period.

“The capacity to legally have a blanket freeze on rents, outside of an emergency period, is limited by the Constitution. Those are the facts.”

Minister Darragh O’Brien is going to amend legislation “with a view to security of tenure, but also with a view to the rate.

“He's going to bring in legislation quickly to deal with the 8pc iin relation to those who are most vulnerable, and those most at risk. We will respond in that matter.

“But again, Government doesn't represent landlords. I certainly don't represent landlords, and I have no interest in so doing, but I do believe in supply. I do believe that we need an adequacy of supply.

“That is the key point in terms of improving the overall housing situation.”