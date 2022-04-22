Tony Holohan told top civil servant he was looking for secondment weeks before politicians knew

Outgoing chief medical officer Tony Holohan told the State’s top civil servant he was seeking a secondment from the civil service to an academic post in a university several weeks before senior politicians were made aware.

Martin Fraser, the Department of the Taoiseach secretary general, has told an Oireachtas committee that Dr Holohan told him towards the end of February that he was considering a role in the university sector and that the CMO envisaged some research funding would be made available to support this work.

Mr Fraser’s comments in a letter to the Oireachtas Finance Committee on Thursday indicate that he knew over a month in advance of the Taoiseach and senior ministers, including Health Minister Stephen Donnelly, that Dr Holohan’s move to Trinity would be a secondment from the civil service.

Mr Fraser said that after contacting Department of Health secretary general Robert Watt, who told him he was dealing with the matter, he had no further involvement in the secondment.

Earlier this month, Dr Holohan abandoned his plans to take up a professorship at Trinity College Dublin after the Taoiseach announced a pause in the proposed indefinite secondment, which would have seen the CMO keep his €187,000 public service salary while remaining employed by the Department of Health. Dr Holohan will now retire as CMO in July.

Questions about how the role would be funded and the open-ended nature of the secondment prompted criticism from senior ministers, who were not made aware of the details of the move, and opposition politicians. The Oireachtas Finance Committee is to hold hearings on the issue next Wednesday.

In his letter, Mr Fraser told committee chair John McGuinness that he had a number of “confidential conversations” with Dr Holohan in the context of their working relationship during the pandemic.

“I naturally have such confidential conversations with colleagues about their personal situations from time to time and, of course, I respect confidentiality in such circumstances,” the letter states.

“Towards the end of February, the Chief Medical Officer indicated to me that he was thinking of stepping down from his current role and was considering a possible role in the university sector that could make a continuing contribution to improving public health capacity in Ireland.

“He proposed a secondment from the Civil Service to an academic post in a university, which would enable him to use his knowledge and experience to help strengthen public health leadership in Ireland and to deepen relationships between the university sector, State agencies and international organisations in the field of public health.

“As is common practice in the university sector, he envisaged that some research funding would be made available to support this work.”

Mr Fraser said he was supportive of the proposal as the pandemic “clearly illustrated the need for strengthened public health capacity, not just here in Ireland but globally, and I believed that Dr Holohan could make a significant contribution in that regard”.

He said that after contacting Mr Watt, who advised him he was dealing with the matter, he had “no further involvement” as the arrangements were a matter for the Department of Health. Mr Fraser said his department had no further involvement nor did he discuss the proposal with anyone except the CMO and Mr Watt until “media reports about the matter towards the end of March”.

Mr Fraser is due to appear before the Oireachtas Finance Committee on Wednesday, however it is unclear if Mr Watt, who compiled a 12-page report which defended his decision to sign off on Dr Holohan’s move to Trinity, will appear despite being invited to do so.

Mr Donnelly announced earlier this week that outgoing Institute of Directors chief executive Maura Quinn would oversee a review into the botched secondment and report back to him in June.