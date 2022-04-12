TONY Holohan's Trinity College appointment “should have gone to Cabinet,” Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has said.

The Fine Gael leader said the proposed secondment should “at least should have been signed off by the Minister,” referring to Fianna Fáil’s Stephen Donnelly.

Mr Varadkar said he had seen the report on the Holohan affair from Health Secretary General Robert Watt, but did not say whether it apportioned any blame anywhere.

“But the whole thing, I think, could have been handled a lot better. I think that's pretty obvious at this stage.

“I received the report last night, I haven’t had a chance to read it yet, or to discuss it with the Taoiseach or Minister Donnelly. We'll probably do that today or tomorrow.”

Green Party leader Eamon Ryan would also be consulted, he said.

Read More

Mr Varadkar said he also saw no reason why the Watt report should not be published.

Asked about the Katherine Zappone controversy, since the move would have burdened the taxpayer in a similar way without its being subject to open competition, Mr Varadkar replied: “Well, I can see how people would draw the parallels, but I think they're very different circumstances.

“That (Zappone) was a political appointment. This (Holohan) was very much in the space of a staff secondment.

“But given the large amounts of money involved, particularly the research funding, I think it should have gone to Cabinet or at least should have been signed off by the Minister.

“That didn't happen, and I think that's the problem as far as I see it.”

Mr Varadkar said he believed that Minister Donnelly, “like all of us at a point of time”, was aware that Dr. Holohan was going to take a professorship in Trinity.

“But the details around it being a secondment and so on... no minister was aware of that until recently.”

Dr Holohan’s departure from the public service “is a loss, in my view", he added.

“I hope that there will be a way back for him into the public service in some way, and at some point in the future.”