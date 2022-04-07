Tony Holohan has said he has no intention of returning to his role as chief medical officer and that his secondment to Trinity College Dublin is to “develop public health capacity for the future”.

In his first comments on the controversy over his new academic role, Dr Holohan has told the Oireachtas Health Committee: “My secondment to Trinity College Dublin means I have agreed to relinquish my role as Chief Medical Officer; it is not my intention to return to this role at any point in the future. It is important that my successor feels fully empowered and enabled to undertake the role as they see fit.”

The Department of Health is to continue funding his existing €187,000 public service salary while he takes up a newly created role in Trinity, a move that has only emerged in recent days and has prompted questions from ministers and the Opposition.

Dr Holohan is appearing in private session before the Oireachtas Health Committee on Thursday to provide an update on the latest public health advice on Covid-19.

However, his statement to the committee addresses the controversy over his move to academia.

In his pre-submitted statement, the outgoing CMO said: “The Department of Health is committed to the development of public health capacity for the future. While Ireland has fared well in many aspects of its response to the COVID-19 pandemic, there is room for development of our capacity in this regard.

“The third level sector will play a key role in providing thought leadership, critical analysis, research as well as the development of knowledge and skills to better support public health leadership, policy making and public health practice.

“It is to further this potential that I am taking up the Professorship of Public Health Strategy & Leadership in Trinity College Dublin.

“Specifically, the Department intends me to lead the development and activities of inter-institutional collaboration between universities and the health sector and to develop stronger links with the WHO and agencies of the EU.”

