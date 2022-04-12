DEPARTMENT of Health secretary general Robert Watt has said it was normal practice for Stephen Donnelly not to be made aware of the details of chief medical officer Tony Holohan’s now-abandoned move to Trinity College Dublin.

The report by the senior civil servant says that while the Health Minister knew about the CMO's move it was normal practice for him not to know of the details of such appointments as secretaries general are responsible for such administrative matters in a government department.

Mr Watt's report argues that the issue of whether the academic post was a secondment, or not, was irrelevant as this is a normal feature of business in the public service.

The report, prepared for Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Mr Donnelly, acknowledges communications issues around Dr Holohan’s proposed role as Professor of Public Health Strategy and Leadership at Trinity which he was due to take up on July 1.

Read More

Dr Holohan announced on Saturday he would not be taking up the role following significant controversy over how his €187,000 public service salary would be funded. He will instead retire as chief medical officer and from the public service entirely on July 1.

Mr Watt’s report says that the funding of the position at Trinity was consistent with government policy intent, but that the details had not been worked out when it was announced towards the end of March.

It notes that there are between 50 to 60 secondments involving the Department of Health, HSE, other bodies and that it is a staffing and personnel issue, and not a matter for the minister.

The report notes that while there were communications issues, the fact that news of Dr Holohan’s appointment leaked to the media meant it had to issue statements confirming it.

Exact details of funding had not been agreed for the position at the time it was announced on March 25, the report notes, but adds it was likely funding would have come from the Health Research Board.