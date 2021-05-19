Tony Blair: Getting rid of NI Protocol ‘extremely difficult’

Former Prime Minister Tony Blair has said it will be "extremely difficult" for the UK Government to get rid of the Northern Ireland Protocol after agreeing it with the EU.

Speaking during an Institute of International and European Affairs discussion on UK-Ireland relations with former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern yesterday the former Labour leader urged diplomacy to try and find a solution to suit all parties

It comes amid ongoing wrangling over the protocol, the post-Brexit solution that avoided a hard border on the island of Ireland by creating a trade border in the Irish Sea.

Mr Blair, who was one of the architects of the Good Friday Agreement, said he believed it would be a "big mistake" for the UK Government to unilaterally scrap the protocol.

"It was negotiated by the same people who are now questioning it, this was not an inherited agreement, this was an agreement that was signed and entered into by the very people now talking about it,” he said.

"I think it's going to be very difficult if the UK simply says it wants to cast it aside, that's going to be extremely difficult to do because it's not as if the issues at the heart of it weren't absolutely obvious at the time that it was negotiated."

Mr Blair pointed out he and others had warned of potential difficulties.

"You've got to approach this in a way that tries to desegregate all the issues, find out where there may be common ground and work out practical solutions," the former Labour leader said.

"Otherwise you'll end up in a situation where there is a complete breakdown and then all of those anxieties that there are about the protocol and the way it operates are just going to deepen and the thing will become even more difficult to resolve."

Mr Blair said he had studied the protocol and believed it could be fixed.

"There are areas where it's obvious there is going to be a common interest in preserving common rules, but it requires a lot of patience, a lot of hard work, a lot of good will and a lot of trust and those latitude things are in short supply right now,” he said.

"I think in theory everyone wants the same thing, that you're able to come together and make a proper agreement to keep the border open and to allow the protocol to function. I think that's the best thing for them to concentrate upon."

Mr Ahern admitted the current situation was "not good" and was "running away from us".

"We're at the start of the marching season, we've enough tensions, we've enough problems and really it requires a hands on dedicated, I know we're in the middle of a pandemic and know we've all the other difficulties, but this needs some careful handling on all sides,” he said.

