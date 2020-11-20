‘Tone down attacks on Sinn Féin,’ Fine Gael senators tell their own party

FINE GAEL is being urged by some of its own senators to tone down the party’s attacks on Sinn Féin.

Fine Gael mounted a sustained critique of Sinn Féin over its funding and a range of other issues in the Dáil and Seanad last week.

Ahead of a Seanad debate on a Fine Gael motion calling on it to return a €4m donation from the estate of Englishman William Hampton the party’s senators were directed to carry out what one source described as a “drilled attack” on Mary Lou McDonald’s party.

The party then produced videos of TDs and senators’ speeches and shared them across its social media channels.

However, some Fine Gael senators expressed disquiet over the approach at a meeting of the party’s Seanad grouping on Wednesday, the Irish Independent has learned.

While there was broad agreement that Sinn Féin needed to be held to account, among those said to have expressed concerns about the stridency of recent attacks were Senators Garret Ahearn, Martin Conway, John McGahon, and Emer Currie.

Mr McGahon said that the party needed to tone down its attacks on Sinn Féin in the coming weeks, while agreeing with Ms Currie who said that for 30 years the SDLP in Northern Ireland had concentrated on making Sinn Féin accountable by focusing on the issues.

“It was said it needed to be done this time because of vote of no confidence, but it doesn’t resonate or feel comfortable for Fine Gael members if we’re doing it the whole time,” said one senator speaking after the meeting.

“A number of people have got feedback that the public don’t like us doing this.”

Another senator said: “Most people agree with the strategy but it’s just, ‘tone down the tactics, tone down the reams of tweets about Sinn Féin, you don’t need the voiceover or creepy background music on videos’.”

A third senator said: “It is a little bit unedifying seeing attack videos on Sinn Féin constantly going up from Fine Gael. There is a time and place, I really don’t believe we will achieve anything if we are constantly at that.”

One senior Fine Gael source acknowledged the party has been scaling back its attacks on Sinn Féin in recent days.

However, another senior Fine Gael source insisted last night: “Fine Gael will continue to call out Sinn Féin for their hypocrisy, phony economics and dodgy fundraising.

"The Fine Gael motion passed in the Seanad last week was a case in point, calling on Sinn Fein to return the €4m left to the party and circumventing Irish fundraising laws.”

Online Editors