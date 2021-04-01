To B or not to B: Health Minister defends asking vaccinator candidates ‘how they did in their Leaving Cert Shakespeare question’

Would-be vaccinators are being asked for their Leaving Cert results, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has admitted in the Dáil – but said it was necessary.

“That might seem utterly superfluous to all of us, obviously - how anyone did in their question on Shakespeare,” Mr Donnelly conceded to complaints from TDs, one of whom claimed a person had been asked for their Junior Cert results.

The Health Minister said he had heard himself of retired medics who were volunteering to serve being asked about their childhood exam results during the recruitment process.

“It really doesn't matter in terms of vaccinating against Covid,” he said. “The reason is that when we are hiring healthcare workers to perform tasks like this, there are criteria set out in law that have to be met. And one of those criteria is previous qualifications.

“So does it matter how you did in the Leaving Cert results? Obviously not, but it is a requirement in law.”

Mr Donnelly added: “We could look at changing the law, but obviously speed really matters here. So that’s the reason why there are some of these things that just don't seem to make sense to any of us now.”

He was warned by Róisín Shortall, co-leader of the Social Democrats, that there was a dire need for vaccinators. On the basis of projected increases in vaccine supply this month in figures given by the Taoiseach, Ireland would need to be carrying out 33,000 vaccinations per day – nearly double the highest daily number recently achieved.

It suggested the need for up to double the number of vaccinators, she suggested, because the Taoiseach’s figures also pointed to 50,000 jabs a day in July and August. Yet there appeared to be no plans in place. The Minister should “cut through” the bureaucracy in asking for Leaving Cert results, she said, because nothing of the kind was being done in other countries.

Mr Donnelly also explained the rationale for switching to vaccination by age, rather than some vocational cohorts, admitting that officials had discussed this switch last week, ahead of it being confirmed by Government on Tuesday.

“The evidence is unequivocal that risk of hospitalisation and death increases with age,” Mr Donnelly said. “The evidence from NIAC (the National Immunisation Advisory Committee) about the risk of severe outcomes based on age is clear and it's very stark.

“Comparing someone aged 20-34 to someone aged 50-54, the latter is three times more likely to be hospitalised. They're 10 times more likely to end up in intensive care, and they're 15 times more likely to die from Covid,” he said.

“If we compare someone 20-34 with someone age 60-64, the latter is five times more likely to be hospitalised. They're more than 20 times more likely to end up in intensive care, and they're more than 70 times more likely to die.”

Given the huge extra risk associated with age, the Government had decided to accept the recommendations fro mNphet and NIAC, he sad.

“This approach will maximise the benefit of the vaccination programme, and minimise serious illness and death. Our vaccination program has already had a big impact – with a spectacular fall in the number of cases among those aged over 85,” he said.

“One of the greatest successes of the programme is for those living in nursing homes. In January we averaged 38 outbreaks a week in nursing homes, but in the last four weeks, we averaged two outbreaks a week. That's a huge drop.

“Sero-testing for Covid in nursing homes is now showing a positivity rate of less than 0.2 per cent. Health care workers and people in long term residential care now make up 3 per cent and 1 per cent of all new cases -- compared to 16 per cent and 15 per cent at the end of January.”

He added: “We expect to receive over three times the number of vaccines to the end of June than we received over the first three months of the year. We expect to receive an average of a million vaccines a month during this second quarter.”

