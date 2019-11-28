Tánaiste publicly supports maverick FG TD Kate O’Connell's criticisms of A&E delays

Tánaiste Simon Coveney has endorsed the sharp criticisms of delays at children’s hospital accident and emergency services voiced by party colleague Kate O’Connell TD.

On Wednesday Ms O’Connell admitted to a Dáil health committee that she was embarrassed to witness the overflowing A&E in Crumlin Children’s Hospital when she attended at the weekend with her sick child. She said she hoped nobody would recognise her as a TD.

In the Dáil, Fianna Fáil deputy leader, Dara Calleary, accused the Government of avoiding the health service problems – until they hear public statements from one of their own colleagues.

"That’s the reality that you’re not admitting to until one of your own colleagues wakes you up to it," Mr Calleary said.

The Fianna Fáil TD said the frustration and annoyance voiced by Ms O’Connell was shared by many parents who left A&E as she did after waiting for hours in vain efforts to get care for their children.

The Fianna Fáil Mayo TD said the fundamental problem was the lack of staff recruitment to provide adequate child hospital care. He also said there was serious over-crowding.

Fine Gael TD Kate O’Connell gave up and took her child home from hospital. Picture: Gerry Mooney

Replying for the Government, Tánaiste Simon Coveney said Deputy O’Connell was expressing her frustration as a parent and as a TD. He said Ms O’Connell’s experience of delays were not acceptable – but showed the urgent need for investment in services like the new children’s hospital in Dublin.

"It’s not acceptable to me, it’s not acceptable to the Government and it is not acceptable to the Minister for Health," he told the Dáil.

But he also accused the Fianna Fáil deputy leader of "fake outrage" and "trying to spin a message that the Government does not care."

He said there were many good things happening in the health services but problems with "pressure points" like A&E were added to by the increased flu outbreaks, winter vomiting, and various viral infections.

Mr Coveney said certain routine procedures had to be deferred due to pressures on the system. But he hoped appointments for children can soon be re-scheduled.

"Every effort is being made to improve the situation," Mr Coveney argued.

Meanwhile, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said the complaints of one of his own TDs about the "unacceptable" state of Crumlin's emergency department underscores the need for the new National Children's Hospital.

Mr Varadkar used the criticism by Fine Gael TD Kate O'Connell yesterday to make the case for the new hospital which has been mired in controversy over a spiralling overspend that could see it costing some €2bn.

Mr Varadkar said he had spoken with Ms O'Connell and clinicians about the issues in paediatric hospitals in recent weeks. He said there had been a "big surge" in attendances in the past fortnight because of the RSV virus, a lung and respiratory infection. "That will reduce over the next three weeks, usually does," he insisted at an event in Tallaght this morning.

"However, what nobody can dispute is that we need a new Children's Hospital and one of the things that Kate said - and she was absolutely right about this - is that the new Children's Hospital can't come quick enough.

"Why? Because it's going to have a much bigger emergency department where we can separate minor injuries from serious cases and every single room is going to be a private room and that deals with the major infection control issues that now arise in our very old children's hospitals, where children are put in wards with six or seven kids and they end up affecting each other.

"So that's why we need to go ahead and get the Children's Hospital finished - it's now roof level by the way - get it finished on open, and we're already seeing some improvements thanks to the new urgent care centre open in Connolly and we'll have Tallaght open next year in the meantime."

He was speaking at the launch of a new dedicated information phone line for mental health. The 'Your Mental Line' will operate 24/7 and provide guidance on mental health supports and services and how to access them.

