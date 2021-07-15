Time limits for indoor dining may be dropped when pubs and restaurants reopen, as Covid Tracker App updated to store EU Digital Certs

Time limits for indoor dining look set to be ditched when restrictions on restaurants, pubs and cafes are eased on July 26.

It comes as it emerged the State’s existing Covid Tracker App has been updated to allow it to store the EU Digital Cert which allows a person to show whether they have been vaccinated or have recently recovered from Covid-19.

Under the latest indoor hospitality rules being thrashed out, tables will have to be at least one metre apart but time limits are expected to be lifted to stop people going on pub crawls.

Official guidelines are still being finalised but a number of sources involved in the negotiations said they expect time limits for indoor dining to be ditched.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar indicated he is in favour of abolishing the time limits and Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan suggested they may not be necessary for vaccinated customers.

The soon-to-be-published rules for indoor service will still insist there should be only six people per table.

Customers will also be required to wear masks when walking through a premises or when they are going to the toilet.

Read More

It is also expected bar service will still be prohibited and people will only be able to order when sitting at a table.

The new regulations will also allow for both vaccinated and unvaccinated customers to mix when staying in hotels.

Hotel residents currently do not need to be vaccinated to eat or drink inside. However, once indoor dining is permitted, unvaccinated residents will be permitted to sit in hotel restaurants and bars with vaccinated customers who are staying in the hotel.

Under the current rules, customers must leave a restaurant or pub after an hour and 45 minutes if tables are one metre apart. There is no time limit if tables are two metres apart. New rules are being drafted to apply the government’s new system for people who have been vaccinated or have recovered from Covid-19 in the last six months.

On Wednesday Dr Holohan said limit in establishments where tables are one metre may not be as "relevant" due to indoor dining being confined only to vaccinated people.

When asked if this limit would actually increase risk by some patrons going to one restaurant for dinner and to a different bar afterwards for drinks, Mr Varadkar said that he has done that himself.

"Let's be honest, that's exactly what people did and I have to confess, I have done it myself on occasion, maybe have the main meal somewhere else and dessert in other places and drinks. That was one of the flaws in that rule, if you like," he said.

Meanwhile, a new feature on the Covid-19 Tracker App has been released that allows people to carry their EU Digital Covid Certificate securely on their smartphones.

The app was originally developed last year to allow people to be alerted if they had come in close contact with a confirmed Covid case, but it will now allow a person to show their vaccination or immunity status for indoor dining and foreign travel.

The new feature can be accessed by downloading the update and following the instructions in the app to scan the QR code on your certificate, which is currently being sent out to tens of thousands of people who have been fully vaccinated.

The HSE said the app is “designed to protect your privacy and you can choose what features you want to use”.

So, if you want to use it to store your certificate you can.

“The certificate is only stored on your phone, it is not shared with anyone, you can delete it at any time and it makes it easy for you to carry your certificate with you,” the HSE said.

The Covid Tracker App can be downloaded from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.

Minister for Health, Stephen Donnelly TD, said today: “The Covid-19 pandemic has shown us the very best of our health service.

“The commitment to innovation and creative solutions shown in a crisis has been above and beyond. The Covid Tracker App is part of that spirit of innovation. It has been a great success since its launch last year, not only supporting the work of contact tracers to suppress the virus in the community, but also delivering timely, accurate information on Covid-19 right into the hands of Irish people.

“From today, users can now safely and securely store their EU Digital Covid Certificate on the Covid Tracker App. This is a great development, and one that will support the continued reopening of our society.”