Time limit on indoor dining to be dropped but pubs and restaurants will still have to close by 11.30pm

Time limits for indoor dining will be dropped, the hospitality industry was told today.

However, all pubs and restaurants will still be required to close by 11.30pm when indoor dining is permitted from next Monday.

Government officials told the sector the one hour and 45 minute time limit for dining inside is to be dropped.

But there has been no decision on the social distancing requirements between tables once people can eat and drink inside again.

New advice on ventilation for businesses is also being drafted to help reduce the possibility of transmission of Covid-19.

The Government is also developing a new app for checking EU Digital Covid Certificates.

People will also be asked to show a form of identity along with their proof of immunity, but it has yet to be decided what identification can be used.

In a statement Vintners’ Federation of Ireland (VFI) chief executive Padraig Cribben welcomed the removal of time limits for indoor dining.

“We have made steady progress in devising guidelines that will allow our members open on Monday. There remains details to be finalised but the removal of time limits will be welcomed by the trade,” he said

“Confirmation of next Monday’s reopening will be made at Wednesday’s Cabinet meeting but guidelines cannot be finalised until the legislation underpinning the reopening is signed by the President over the coming days.

“While our members will be relieved to reopen next Monday there remains a significant challenge in policing the vaccine pass. It will require the full support of the public to ensure this temporary solution runs smoothly,” Mr Cribben added.

Meanwhile, the Restaurants Association of Ireland has called for a “robust inspection regime by the State” to ensure all restaurants, pubs and cafes are adhering to the regulations when indoor dining returns.