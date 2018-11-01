PEADAR Tóibín has been suspended from Sinn Féin for six months after he defied the party and voted against the legislation to allow abortion services in Ireland.

Tóibín suspended from Sinn Féin over his opposition to abortion law

Sinn Féin campaigned for a 'Yes' vote in the referendum to remove the Eighth Amendment and is backing the proposed law to bring in abortion in the new year.

The party's whip in the Dáil Aengus Ó Snodaigh announced that Meath West TD Mr Tóibín has been suspended from the party for six months.

He said: "The Health (Regulation of Termination of Pregnancy) Bill 2018 is in line with Sinn Féin’s policy position as agreed democratically at our Ard Fheis.

“The position has also been overwhelmingly endorsed by the people in May of this year.

“The party’s position on this legislation is to support it.

“The whip was in place and all TDs were instructed to be present and to vote for the legislation.

“Peadar Tóibín’s decision to vote against the legislation is a serious breach of the party’s rules and he has now been suspended".

Mr Ó Snodaigh said that Mr Tóibín has been informed of the party's decision.

Online Editors