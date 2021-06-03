Through his actions rather than his words, Edwin Poots displays a willingness toward pragmatism ahead of key Dublin meeting

DEMOCRATIC Unionist Party (DUP) leader Edwin Poots makes a surprise early trip to Dublin this evening. This adds to the belief that he may be far more pragmatic than his "no-nay-never" rhetoric suggests.

Popular myth has it that the first time a Northern Unionist leader met the Taoiseach, DUP founder Ian Paisley was there to throw snowballs and shout abuse.

But in fact, the day Seán Lemass travelled to Belfast in January 1965, for a historic first meeting with Premier Terence O’Neill, there was no snow on the ground – and no sign of Mr Paisley.

What really happened is that two years later, in 1967, when Taoiseach Jack Lynch visited Mr O’Neill in Belfast, Ian Paisley was on hand to pelt the snowballs and loudly shout out: “No Pope here!”

It took another 32 years for “Big Ian” himself to visit Government Buildings in Dublin. Even then, in September 1999, he insisted he was visiting as head of the Free Presbyterian Church to discuss vandalism on his community’s churches in the Republic – not as DUP leader to talk politics.

After that meeting, Mr Paisley retreated to the British Embassy in Ballsbridge to meet the Dublin press. The embassy compound was “UK soil”, he pointed out.

Finally, in September 2004, Mr Paisley came to Dublin and held official talks at Government Buildings with Taoiseach Bertie Ahern on the future of the peace process. It was part of the DUP’s slow march to sharing power with the former IRA leaders of Sinn Féin in 2007.

The DUP travel south much easier now

Ian Paisley’s third successor, Edwin Poots – who was aged six when his father, Charles, helped found the DUP in 1971 – came to Dublin just one week after he was confirmed as party leader.

When Mr Poots’ election as DUP leader was ratified last Thursday, he excoriated the Fine Gael leadership in government. He accused Tánaiste, Leo Varadkar, and Foreign Affairs Minister, Simon Coveney, of starving the North of medicine and food via the North’s EU Brexit Protocol.

But he praised Micheál Martin and spoke of his respect for the Taoiseach. This two-for-the-price-of-one gambit allowed him address his own conservative party membership – but also keep the door open to talks in Dublin.

Never mind the rhetoric – listen to the nuance

Edwin Poots is presiding over a deeply divided party, slumped in the opinion polls. It is under big pressure from the two other unionist organisations, the revived Ulster Unionist Party (UUP) on the left flank, and a resurgent Traditional Unionist Voice (TUV) on the right.

Mr Poots ousted his predecessor, Arlene Foster, by pledging to rid the North of the EU Brexit Protocol. This gives the North special EU and UK trade access.

But to avoid a North-Republic border, and to protect the EU single market, there must be some checks on imports to the North from Scotland, England and Wales. Dublin agrees the way these checks are managed must be streamlined and speeded up – but the Protocol must stay.

Despite what past rhetoric about the EU and Dublin may suggest, Mr Poots has been more nuanced, ruling out collapsing the North’s power-sharing government or assembly over the issue.

He also insists he is not boycotting North-Republic ministerial meetings. But it is a simple fact that many DUP ministers are not attending these meetings provided for under the 1998 Good Friday Agreement.

Sinn Féin and the SDLP, who have taken legal advice on the issue, insist the DUP ministers are breaching the ministerial code and the pledge of office. That one will be high on this meeting agenda.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin will also be keen to hear first-hand about Mr Poots’ intentions on an Irish language bill.

This is a move to establish rights which already exist in Scotland and Wales, and signed up to by the DUP in the 2006 St Andrews Agreement and again in January 2020 in a deal to re-establish power-sharing.

It’s a big agenda for a first meeting.