Through his actions rather than his words, Edwin Poots displays a willingness toward pragmatism ahead of key Dublin meeting

John Downing

Democratic Unionist Party leader Edwin Poots. Photo: PA Expand

DEMOCRATIC Unionist Party (DUP) leader Edwin Poots makes a surprise early trip to Dublin this evening. This adds to the belief that he may be far more pragmatic than his "no-nay-never" rhetoric suggests.

A short history of slow progress

Popular myth has it that the first time a Northern Unionist leader met the Taoiseach, DUP founder Ian Paisley was there to throw snowballs and shout abuse.

But in fact, the day Seán Lemass travelled to Belfast in January 1965, for a historic first meeting with Premier Terence O’Neill, there was no snow on the ground – and no sign of Mr Paisley.

