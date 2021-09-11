Three-time taoiseach Bertie Ahern is surprised by the response to Fianna Fáil’s crisis

More than a decade after he was forced to quit the party he led for 14 years and served since boyhood, Bertie Ahern insists he still keeps in close contact with most Fianna Fáil TDs and senators. As we spoke ahead of his 70th birthday tomorrow, he admitted frankly to personal distress at the party’s current position.

“Fianna Fáil is in a very bad state. Morale is very low and there doesn’t seem to be a plan,” he said.

The former three-times taoiseach said he is dismayed at the lack of leadership response to the party’s persistent poor showing in opinion polls. He insisted in his day if Fianna Fáil had dipped below 40pc popular support he would have pulled out all the stops.

“I’d know that we had to work harder, and we’d be engaging: we’d have Saturday meetings and probably Sunday meetings, and we’d be strategising and everything else. Now nobody seems to get excited when they’re on 10, 11, 12pc,” Mr Ahern said.

He is also very exercised that the party did not have a clear message for voters in the February 2020 general election.

“I don’t think there was a message, and not alone that. I still keep in touch with most of the parliamentary party – there’s only a few of them don’t contact me and it’s very few and you could guess who they are. They told me at the time that they didn’t see the election manifesto until it was produced and they didn’t have input to it,” he added.

“In my day, party spokes- people had to present at meetings of the front bench at least, maybe the entire party. We’d tweak it then and so on.

“But the last time there was none of that – and there was none of it before that either in the 2016 general election.

“We are not the well-organised, clear-thinking party we were. That is just not my view – because people may say it’s just sour grapes.

“You know, thankfully, I’m still alive. So this has happened in my relatively short-term lifetime. So it is bad.

“What people say to me when they meet me is, ‘We always knew what you stood for – but now we haven’t got a clue’.

“That’s what the ordinary punter says – that’s what the Fianna Fáil person says. Most people I meet still think I’m a senior Fianna Fáil person with huge influence in Fianna Fáil because they don’t remember what happened.”

What happened, as Mr Ahern terms it, was in 2012 the current leader, Micheál Martin, sought to expel his former boss over the findings of the Mahon Tribunal inquiring into planning irregularities. But Mr Ahern resigned first. He also avoids naming Mr Martin in this conversation.

The tribunal found Mr Ahern failed to truthfully account for a number of financial transactions, but it did not make a finding of corruption against him.

Following the tribunal findings, Mr Martin said while the “central allegation” against Mr Ahern was “not sustained, the evidence confirmed by the tribunal and its comments relating to him are extremely serious”.

Mr Ahern, to this day, utterly rejects those tribunal findings – but signals it is time to move on.

“I had an alternative to go to court and fight it all again in court. But I did not have the resources,” he said.

That brings us to another less pleasant topic: he was for many years after his departure from politics blamed for Ireland’s calamitous economic collapse, with questions raised about his stewardship through the boom years, which could have at least mitigated the ensuing crisis.

Mr Ahern said he has had this conversation many times with different people in different parts of Ireland and he has sympathy for what many of them suffered.

The frequent message also has been that people should have been warned against taking on such huge borrowings, often to buy houses across the world in places like Florida, Cyprus, Malta, Turkey and elsewhere.

“My regret about that is that I was a great believer in the complete independence of the Central Bank,” he said, pointing to legislation dating from 1946 that made it independent of the Department of Finance and the Government.

“If you asked me now, do I still believe in that, I would say, no I don’t. The Central Bank were the regulators and they let us down very badly. The banks were allowed do what they liked.”

Read More

More positively, he remains proud of his achievements during many years in government. His strong role in the 1998 Good Friday Agreement, which ended 30 years of horror in the North, is acknowledged by even his harsher critics and remains a source of personal pride.

But he also rates his early work as labour minister in the late 1980s, which included helping re-structure the trade union movement, of which he was once a proud member, and framing a new way of dealing with incomes, tax and welfare with an expanded group of social partners.

His years in the Department of Finance were mainly about EU issues, winning and spending huge grant aid and planning for the single currency, the euro.

During Ireland’s 2004 EU presidency, he successfully chaired negotiations for a new EU constitution, although this draft was later rejected in referendums in the Netherlands and France. He also presided over the biggest ever enlargement of the EU, admitting 10 former Eastern Bloc states along with Cyprus and Malta.

For over 10 years he chaired a government infrastructure committee preparing what we now take for granted as a motorway system. “There’s a new generation out there now who would not remember how it took six hours to travel from Dublin to Cork on a bad day – or up to eight hours to Galway,” he said.

At 70, Mr Ahern’s days remain astonishingly full. The 7am to past-midnight work days at the top in politics, supplemented by six to eight working hours on Saturday and Sunday, have gradually yielded to five days of eight to nine hours each, with occasional Saturday work.

The real luxury is Sunday free for enjoying the company of his six grandchildren, ranging in age from six to 14, and engaged in all kinds of sport. He also works on an allotment for the equivalent of one full day a week.

“This time of year, the allotment provides most of the vegetables and fruit,” Mr Ahern said.

Sport of all kinds remains his life-long passion. Was he disappointed to see his beloved Dubs lose the All-Ireland semi-final to Mayo?

“Well, I saw it coming and knew life in the camp this year was not as good as in other years. But, hopefully, we’ll rise again,” he said.

The ongoing heart of his working life is a range of national and international conflict resolution projects, as well as keeping a very keen eye on Brexit developments. These include links to efforts to keep cross-party contacts open in the North in these rather fraught times, although he said he is sworn to secrecy on this.

He has also been engaged in education projects in Maynooth, DCU and Queen’s University Belfast, during which he “learned at least as much from the students” as he had to offer them.

Some of his work on conflict resolution was paid for by the UN, but for several years it has been all voluntary and has involved a pretty punishing travel schedule – until the pandemic.

He has worked with US Senator George Mitchell and former Finnish president Martti Ahtisaari, who he first met via arms decommissioning efforts in Northern Ireland. Some years ago he was engaged with some success in talks with the Basques. These days it’s projects in Papua New Guinea, Ukraine and Turkey that absorb much of his attention.

As time runs short, we ask a rather flippant question that can have its own personal significance. For very many years, Bertie Ahern was among a minority whose preferred social tipple was a pint of Bass, but the Brexit fallout means the few places that still stocked that beer can no longer get it.

“Yes, that’s it. I drank Bass for 50 years. Now I just can’t get it due to the Brexit regulations. Now that’s a very important matter.”

A decade ago, before parting company with Fianna Fáil, Mr Ahern was tipped as a potential future President. There’s a presidential election in 2025, when he would still be a relatively young 74-year-old. Does that hold any interest?

“I’ll see what state I’m in in 2025. At the moment, I’m busy at home and I’m busy abroad. God knows what will happen in the future. I’d never say I will be interested – and I’d never say I won’t be interested. But I am conscious I am 70 and it is pushing on.”

In the parlance of Fianna Fáil’s Ahern era, that sounds like “a definite maybe”.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​