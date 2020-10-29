Three Sinn Féin members resign over Covid-19 business grants controversy

Three members of Sinn Féin have resigned following the controversy over the £30,000 (€33,000) worth of Covid-19 business grants the party incorrectly received in Northern Ireland.

Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald said that on Monday and Tuesday, the Sinn Féin leadership established that three party offices incorrectly received money under the Small Business Grant scheme in the north.

She said: “Last night I accepted the resignations of the three individuals responsible for these accounts and for not returning the money - Senator Elisha McCallion, the Chair of Upper Bann Comhairle Ceantair and a party official in West Tyrone.

“The failure to immediately return grants erroneously paid into Sinn Féin accounts is a most serious situation. As party leader I wish to acknowledge and apologise for these failures.”

