Three extra weeks of paid parental leave to become law

Three additional weeks of paid parental leave and benefit is to be given to each parent in Ireland in a new bill which has now passed all stages.

The Family Leave and Miscellaneous Provisions Bill 2021 will provide three extra weeks of paid leave to each parent to be taken in the first two years after the birth or adoption of their child.

In addition to this, all adoption couples will be able to choose which parent may take advantage of their adoptive leave. This includes male same-sex couples, who were previously excluded from this.

On top of this, paternity leave and benefit will also be made available to the parent who is not availing of adoptive leave.

Read More

Minister for Children Roderic O’Gorman said: “We want to support parents in taking time away from work and having quality time with their children during those precious first two years.

“An important facet of parent’s leave is to encourage the sharing of childcare and I hope that this additional period of leave will support and encourage fathers in taking a more prominent role in the care of their young child.”

The Bill is to become law after being signed by the President, Michael D Higgins.

The additional three weeks of parental leave is available to employees and the self-employed in respect of babies born or children adopted after November 1, 2019. The associated benefit will be paid at the same rate as maternity, paternity and adoption benefits.

This new bill will also remove from legislation the presumption that the adoptive mother is the primary caregiver.

Read More

Irish Independent