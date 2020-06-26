| 19.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Three amigos? The political careers of Martin, Varadkar and Ryan - the leaders set to shape the nation's future

Green Party leader Eamon Ryan, Fianna Fail leader Michael Martin, and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar (Caroline Quinn/Damien Eagers/Leon Farrell/PA) Expand

Close

Green Party leader Eamon Ryan, Fianna Fail leader Michael Martin, and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar (Caroline Quinn/Damien Eagers/Leon Farrell/PA)

Green Party leader Eamon Ryan, Fianna Fail leader Michael Martin, and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar (Caroline Quinn/Damien Eagers/Leon Farrell/PA)

PA

Green Party leader Eamon Ryan, Fianna Fail leader Michael Martin, and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar (Caroline Quinn/Damien Eagers/Leon Farrell/PA)

Philip Ryan, John Downing and Hugh O'Connell

Micheál Martin, Leo Varadkar and Eamon Ryan are set to play the key roles in an historic coalition government. Our political team look at each individual throughout their political careers.

FIANNA FÁIL LEADER MICHEÁL MARTIN

Micheál Martin. Expand

Close

Micheál Martin.

Micheál Martin.

Micheál Martin.