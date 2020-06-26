Three amigos? The political careers of Martin, Varadkar and Ryan - the leaders set to shape the nation's future

Micheál Martin, Leo Varadkar and Eamon Ryan are set to play the key roles in an historic coalition government. Our political team look at each individual throughout their political careers.

FIANNA FÁIL LEADER MICHEÁL MARTIN

Micheál Martin has seen Irish politics change all around him – and he has somehow managed to successfully navigate those changes.

When the Cork schoolteacher was first elected to the Dáil in June 1989 his party, Fianna Fáil, usually topped 40pc of the national vote. They generally also led the government, bar a few occasions when an “ABFF coalition” was pulled together by the other big beast of Irish politics, Fine Gael.

The Cork South Central TD was tipped as “Taoiseach material” for over 20 years. Eventually, that designation became a major liability as his less supportive party colleagues began to refer to him as the “former future leader.”

But Martin is nothing if not a fighter. He is also vastly experienced at the top in government, serving in the following ministries: Foreign Affairs (2008-2011); Enterprise (2004-2008); Health (2000-2004); and Education (1997-2000).

He was named on new Fianna Fáil leader, Bertie Ahern’s first front bench in January 1995, and remained at the top of the party until their fortunes fell apart amid a bank collapse and a massive recession in early 2011.

The relationship with Ahern, it must be said, was not always a blessed one.

The then-Taoiseach appeared to enjoy watching him flounder as Health Minister in the period 2000-2004. Perhaps it took the gloss off a potential leadership rival.

While Martin had big problems as Health Minister in a time of plenty, he did score a late gain with the workplace smoking ban in March 2004, a measure since emulated across the globe.

He did also show some mettle by facing up to his boss, Ahern, in 2008, advising him to quit and stop trying to ride out a storm of controversy about his strange personal finances.

That same mettle came to the fore again in January 2011, when he took over the leadership of a battered Fianna Fáil and led them to their worst ever election in the worst imaginable political circumstances.

The party was reduced to 21 TDs and a 17pc vote share. Some less-seasoned political observers were writing Fianna Fáil’s political obituary.

But Micheál Martin applied himself to the revival project and made gains in local elections in 2014 as well as the 2016 Dáil election, when he more than doubled their number of TDs. His specialty was bucking gloomy opinion-poll predictions and facing down internal opponents in the parliamentary party.

But the big things expected of him in February's general election did not happen. The party performed poorly, with 22pc of the vote and the loss of six TDs bringing them to just 38 Dáil seats.

Since then, the outlook has appeared even gloomier for Martin and Fianna Fáil, with a recent opinion poll putting them down as low as 13pc – four points below their 2011 electoral meltdown. But Martin hung in on coalition talks and is now in pole position – against the odds – to become the next Taoiseach. [By John Downing]

Read More





FINE GAEL LEADER LEO VARADKAR

Expand Close Taoiseach Leo Varadkar on his way in to Government buildings Picture; Gerry Mooney / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Taoiseach Leo Varadkar on his way in to Government buildings Picture; Gerry Mooney





It is only two weeks since the third anniversary of Leo Varadkar’s ascension to the position of Taoiseach. On June 14, 2017, after months, if not years of careful planning, he succeeded Enda Kenny as Fine Gael leader and Taoiseach.

Varadkar’s journey to the most senior political office in the country was not typical by any standards. The son of an Indian father and Waterford mother, he became involved in politics at a young age and made a name for himself in Fine Gael’s youth wing during his university years.

While studying medicine he put his name forward to be a Fine Gael candidate in the 1999 local elections but polled a paltry 380 first-preference votes.

But he didn’t give up and ran again five years later, topping the poll with a massive 4,894 votes.

Fine Gael leader Enda Kenny immediately recognised Varadkar's talent and put him on the ticket for the 2007 General Election. He didn’t let his leader down and was elected as TD in Dublin West.

In opposition, Varadkar relished getting under the skin of Fianna Fáil politicians who were in their pomp during the Celtic Tiger years. When the financial crash plunged the country into recession, he was even more scathing in his criticisms of Fianna Fáil.

During his formative political years, Varadkar was considerably more right-wing than he is today. He was pro-life, anti-marriage equality and made policy suggestions that would make some republican party politicians queasy.

However, these views softened when the realities of serving in office kicked in after he was appointed Transport Minister in 2011.

Despite the country being in the grips of recession, Varadkar did enjoy some success in the Department of Transport, Sport and Tourism, such as The Gathering initiative and the commencement of the Luas Cross City project.

His next move was to the Department of Health where, like many who went before and after him, he struggled to make any real difference.

During this time, Varadkar publicly came out as gay ahead of a vote on marriage equality. After the 2016 General Election, he told Kenny he would only stay in Health if he received commitments on funding and staffing. The Fine Gael leader was not impressed with the demands and sent him to the Department of Social Protection.

However, the move allowed Varadkar to roam the country and build support ahead of Kenny stepping aside to allow a leadership campaign.

Simon Coveney decided to take on Varadkar for the position of party leader. However, the ill-prepared Corkman was no match for the operation Varadkar and his supporters organised in anticipation of the internal contest.

In the Taoiseach’s office, Varadkar came in for criticism over the impression that he was choosing spin over substance with his controversial Strategic Communications Unit. There were also accusations of reckless spending as the cost of State infrastructure projects, such as the National Children’s Hospital and the State’s broadband plan, sky-rocketed.

He did oversee a landmark change in abortion laws and employment soared as the economy boomed. Varadkar also received plaudits for his handling of Brexit negotiations with Boris Johnson.

However, it counted for very little once he called a general election. Fine Gael focused too much on their Brexit record and failed to recognise that the public’s mind was on housing and pensions.

Varadkar lost 12 seats and finished third behind Sinn Féin and Fianna Fáil in poll results. His handling of the Covid-19 pandemic has seen his approval rating increase in opinion polls, but he still faces a major challenge in rebuilding his party. [By Philip Ryan]





GREEN PARTY LEADER EAMON RYAN

Expand Close OUTLIER: Eamon Ryan outside Government Buildings on Friday. Photo: David Conachy / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp OUTLIER: Eamon Ryan outside Government Buildings on Friday. Photo: David Conachy





The Green Party leader has spent much of the last decade attacking the record of successive governments on climate action. In 2015, he called Labour's Alan Kelly, the then Environment Minister, “anti-green”, and in 2018 he said Leo Varadkar didn’t have “a green bone in his body”.

Now Mr Ryan, 56, has an opportunity to show he can do it better. He’s been here before, of course, as Minister for Communications, Energy and Natural Resources in the ill-fated Fianna Fáil-Green Government between 2007 and 2011.

One Former Fianna Fáil Cabinet colleague described him as “solid, very down to earth, very practical, even in the worst of the crises”, another as “very honourable”, while a third noted that he took copious notes of the various crisis meetings during that tumultuous period.

While Ryan made some progress on ensuring the country derived more energy from renewables and got more people retrofitting their homes, there were a series of missteps, including tax incentives for diesel cars.

"Looking back, it was not the right solution because the car industry could not solve the problem,” he later said.

Like the rest of the Greens, Ryan paid the price for the bank guarantee and the arrival of the Troika nine years ago when he lost the Dáil seat in Dublin South he had held since 2002.

He was elected leader of the Greens within three months of that electoral drubbing and set about trying to rebuild the party with little or no money.

He went close to being elected to the European Parliament in 2014 before landing a Dáil seat in the constituency next door to his old one, Dublin Bay South, in 2016. He retained that seat in February’s General Election, when the Greens returned an unprecedented 12 TDs off the back of the public’s growing interest and concern in climate-change issues.

Despite the electoral success, Ryan’s leadership has come under pressure internally, partly as a result of a series of gaffes, including calls for the reintroduction of wolves in Ireland, suggestions that rural people should carpool and, more recently, the use of the n-word in the Dáil, for which he later profusely apologised.

It has not been enough for some in the party, who now want him replaced by deputy leader Catherine Martin. His first challenge as a Cabinet minister will not just be getting to grips with his new portfolio, but holding onto the leadership of the party, with the contest due to begin next week. [Hugh O'Connell]