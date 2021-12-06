Thousands to apply for PUP as scheme reopens for people who lost jobs in hospitality sector

Several thousand people are set to immediately apply for Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) benefit from tomorrow as the scheme reopens for those who have lost work in the nightclub and hospitality sectors.

Meanwhile, rolling lay-offs are expected to boost the number of claimants even further, with Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys also offering help to those in related industries and the self-employed, such as night taxi drivers.

At a business level, the Covid Restrictions Support Scheme (CRSS) will be reinstated to include restaurants, pubs, nightclubs and live entertainment businesses.

Read More

The sector was excluded from the scheme after it was able to reopen fully on October 22. But now closures and restrictions have been reintroduced.

The Indo Daily: Omicron and Covid Anxiety - Everything you need to know

For those losing their jobs in hospitality, the PUP will be restored at a top rate of €350.

There will be pro-rata smaller payments to reflect a person’s actual earnings before losing their jobs.

The revised supports are set to be formally announced tomorrow, but were explained by Ms Humphreys today.

Those earning €400 a week and more will get the maximum amount of €350, while recipients of a normal pay packet of €350-400 will receive a PUP of €300.

Those earning €200-300 per week will receive €250, those on €150-200 will get a payment of €203 (standard dole), and those on basic amounts will receive a standard €150.

The hospitality sector, meanwhile, met with the Taoiseach Micheál Martin, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar, Minister for Public Expenditure Michael McGrath, and Minister for Arts and Culture Catherine Martin.

"The main focus of the meeting was to discuss the business supports for restaurants, pubs and hotels regarding the CRSS (Covid Recovery Support Scheme)”, said Adrian Cummins of the Restaurants Association of Ireland.

He said that Government indicated that the cap of €5,000 for CRSS would be revisited.

But Ms Humphreys said on RTÉ’s News at One: “If you lose your job because of the restrictions that were announced last Friday, we are here to help you.

“Anyone who loses their job will be entitled to apply for the PUP, with the rate closely aligned to your prior income.”

The Government particularly wanted to support people who work in nightclubs that will be closing, and helping hospitality because of reports that Christmas parties are being cancelled, she said.

“It may be quieter than expected. And some businesses may not need the same number of staff that they had. So the PUP is there to support them if they're laid off,” she said.

She was asked about those who work in related businesses that provide services to both sectors, who would lose money or be laid off as a result of the restrictions and closures in hospitality.

“If people can show that they have been laid off because of the restrictions that we have introduced, we will then have a look at their application. And if they can genuinely show that they have been laid off because of that, they will certainly get the support of the PUP,” she said.

“For those that aren't working full time, there are supports there in Social Protection, such as the Short Time Working Payment. If their hours are reduced, they should contact the social welfare office and see what support they can avail of.”

This could cover taxi drivers, although there would be checks on records and revenue data for some, while others could be called into the office “just to check what their previous employment was”, she said.

“Taxi drivers who were working night shifts, for example, could have legitimately a huge drop in their income. And if they can prove that they have no work, they can apply for the PUP.

“So we're here to help people and because we didn't expect we'd be in this position, but we are. That’s why I want to make sure that the supports necessary are there to help workers who are impacted.”

The supports will be kept under review, revealing that 53,000 people are currently on the PUP, of whom “about 47,000” have been receiving it for over 12 months.

These would “be considered to be long-term unemployed and we'll be looking to try and work with them with job activation measures to get them back into the workforce”, the Ms Humphreys said.