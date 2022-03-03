‘This should be a wake up call’ – Varadkar says Ireland can’t assume Britain or UK ‘will come and save us’ in event of attack

THE Tánaiste has said Ireland cannot assume that this country would be saved by the United States in the event of attack.

“We make the assumption that even if we are attacked, the British and the Americans will come and save us. And I'm not sure that's the kind of assumption a sovereign country like ours should make,” Leo Varadkar told TDs.

He said Ireland should be prepared defend itself.

“This attack on Ukraine should be a wake-up call for all of us to defend our system and be willing to defend it, because a system worth building is worth defending,” he said, referring to democratic society.

“If the European Union was worth building, it's worth defending, and if our independence was worth securing, it's also worth defending.”

Mr Varadkar told People Before Profit TD Mick Barry that he didn't agree with a recent report recommendation that Ireland should increase defence spending up to €3 billion per annum.

“I think that would be too much. There are other priorities and other demands,” he said.

“But I do think we need to increase defence spending. We need to pay our military personnel more.

“We need better equipment. We need to be able to guard our own seas. We need to be able to have radar over our own airspace. “

Mr Varadkar said that the assumption made here for 70 years since the end of the second world war “is that nobody would attack us because we're a country that's neutral militarily.”

But he added: “Ukraine was neutral militarily. It wasn't part of any military alliance.

“Ukraine was attacked because it was politically part of the West, or at least wanted to be.”

He added: “I think Putin has made a big mistake. If anything, he's cemented and strengthened the Ukrainian national identity.

Mr Varadkar paid tribute to Ukrainian bravery and a whole people wanted to live in a democracy and was willing to fight for it.

The Tanaiste added: “I have immense admiration for those Russians who are attending protests in St. Petersburg and Moscow and other cities, saying that this is not being done in their name. It's a very brave person that protests on the streets or in Red Square. And I think we need to recognise that and offer them our solidarity and support.”

But he emphasised: “I think one thing we need to do as well, which we haven't done enough of in recent years, is to start defending our system a bit more”.

“We are fortunate to be part of organisations like the European Union and the United Nations,” he added.

Mr Varadkar said far too many people in the West, including a lot of European governments, had turned a blind eye to President Putin for too long.

“We saw that in the Crimean crisis, and that sent out a message to him that the West was weak. He started making plans round about then to try and take the rest of Ukraine, I would say.

“I think anyone who has expressed pro Putin sentiments or has been an apologist for Putin, now has questions to answer, and there are a lot of them in Ireland.

“Some of this House and many outside it, should now be held to account for a statements they made in the past that were soft on the Russian regime and apologised for Putin in any way.

“Quite a number of them would consider themselves to be part of the socialist left.”

