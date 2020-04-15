| 12°C Dublin

Close

Premium

This policy document is fantasy stuff - big, ambitious and mostly unaffordable promises by Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael

Philip Ryan

Leo Varadkar and Micheal Martin Photo: Maxwells Expand

Close

Leo Varadkar and Micheal Martin Photo: Maxwells

Leo Varadkar and Micheal Martin Photo: Maxwells

Leo Varadkar and Micheal Martin Photo: Maxwells

You certainly can’t fault their ambition. The Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael policy framework document sets a very high bar for the next government - who ever it should consist of.

Once the two parties, and their assumed third political partner, complete all ten of the ‘missions’ in the document we will be living in an unrecognisable paradise island on the edge of the Atlantic Ocean.

They don’t make any commitments on the weather but that’s about all that’s missing from this landmark political agreement.

Related Content

Fianna Fail leader Micheal Martin nad, Fine Gael leader Leo Varadkar during a commercial break in the final TV leaders&rsquo; debate at the RTE studios in Donnybrook, Dublin.

Irish News Premium

Design for government: Ireland's Civil War parties reveal blueprint for a unique alliance

Micheál Martin and Leo Varadkar have signed off on a historic agreement which has paved the way to Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael enter into a coalition government for the first time in the history of the State. The first stepping stone in forming a 'Grand Coalition' has been the negotiation of a policy framework document which the parties have agreed over the past three weeks. Here are the 10 things you need to know about the deal so far.