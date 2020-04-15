You certainly can’t fault their ambition. The Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael policy framework document sets a very high bar for the next government - who ever it should consist of.

Once the two parties, and their assumed third political partner, complete all ten of the ‘missions’ in the document we will be living in an unrecognisable paradise island on the edge of the Atlantic Ocean.

They don’t make any commitments on the weather but that’s about all that’s missing from this landmark political agreement.

There is something for everyone. Don Vito Corleone would be impressed by this “offer you can’t refuse”’ for smaller political party and Independent TDs.

If the document is to be believed we will finally have universal healthcare system and private medical practices will be banished from public hospitals. Our very own NHS.

Meanwhile, work will begin on 60,000 new social housing units which will eradicate the homelessness crisis.

The Land Development Agency will build most of these social houses while also constructing affordable houses for first time buyers.

There’s no figure for how many they’ll build but they promise to make home ownership a “realistic aspiration” for young people so they’ll have to build a lot.

Then there’s ‘The New Deal’ for renters and new cost rental accommodation which is going to start sprouting up in our cities and on our college campuses. There are no big commitments on education but the good news for third level students is that their fees are not increasing in the next five years.

Meanwhile, childcare costs will be slashed and parental concerns about access to crèches will be a thing of the past.

We are also going to be the greenest country in Europe, if not the world. More than 440m trees will be planted, we will be a world leader in wind energy and we will slash carbon emissions like you’ve never seen before.

You can almost breathe that clean air now but that’s probably the lack of planes in the skies due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The National Broadband Plan will be implemented and billions of euros of capital investment will be pumped into new roads, schools and hospitals.

Meanwhile, a new office in the Department of Taoiseach will finally figure out how to bring about a United island. What a time to be alive.

Naturally, you’re wondering how we are going to pay for all this. Well, don’t worry, you won’t have to. There will be no tax increases or welfare payment cuts when Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael are in power.

It will be spend, spend, spend when the Civil War parties take office. In fact, carbon taxes are the only taxes on the menu, and sure they can be ditched if the Greens don’t play ball.

All this will come once their National Recovery Plan ensures the economy bounces back from the Covid-19 health emergency which has resulted in more than 700,000 people losing their job and seen the social welfare bill jump by €200m a month.

Yesterday, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said we are facing a bigger recession than the Great Depression and the Irish economy will shrink by 6.8pc next year. But that does not seem to be a deterrent to Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael’s mission to reshape society as we know it.

There are no costing in their policy framework document so there’s no way of assessing if any of these hugely ambitious proposals are achievable.

The draft document is purposely vague to allow their political suitors make suggestions. When the Greens, Labour and Social Democrats set out their demands there may be even more bold commitments.

For instance, the Social Democrats were expecting a State-run childcare scheme to be included in the document which didn’t materialise.

Those involved in the negotiations say there are costings and they will be revealed when it comes to drafting a formal programme for government.

Until then this is fantasy stuff. Big, ambitious and mostly unaffordable promises aimed at securing the right Dáil arithmetic to form a government. The public will rightfully expect the next government to very honest with them after the sacrifices they have made during the Covid-19 crisis and unachievable promises are not going to cut it.