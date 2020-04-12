'This Easter will be unlike any we can remember' - President Michael D Higgins leads 1916 Rising commemorations

1916 Rising Commemorations were different to any we have known before due to the coronavirus measures

The Easter Sunday ceremony to mark the anniversary of the Easter Rising 1916 was different to any that have come before.

The ceremony which was led by President Michael D Higgins was broadcast live from Aras an Uachtaráin and the GPO at noon, with Covid-19 restrictions being strictly observed.

Last Thursday, in advance of the Easter commemorations, Mr Higgins said that: “This Easter will be unlike any we can remember. This weekend, we must do things differently.”

The ceremony began with the ringing of The Peace Bell by Mr Higgins at the Aras, and the playing of a piper’s lament.

He also laid a wreath at a group of 16 birch trees which were planted by himself and his wife Sabina in honour of the revolutionaries executed after the 1916 Rising. This year marked the 104th anniversary of the rising.

The laying of the wreath was followed followed by a minute’s silence, commemorating those who died in the Easter Rising as well as the victims of the COVID19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, a prayer of remembrance by the head chaplain to the Defence Forces, Fr Séamus Madigan, in the GPO inner courtyard, called for special remembrance of those who have passed away as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak.

"As we commemorate the sacrifice of those who died during 1916 and gather in their memory we pray for our country, our people and the challenges of these times, remembering especially those who have died as a result of the COVID-19 virus,” said Fr Madigan, who is based in McKee Barracks in Dublin.

It was attended by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, Lord Mayor of Dublin Tom Brabazon, Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl, and Defence Forces Chief of Staff Vice Admiral Mark Mellett.

Mr Varadkar, said on social media today: “Your actions are making a difference. The spread of the virus is slowing. It’s more important than ever that we persevere. Talking what we have learned we will build a better society at the end of this – a great society for a great people. Happy Easter.”

He added that the United Nations flag was flying on O’Connell Street to mark Easter Sunday, saying it was a symbolic gesture to show Ireland’s solidarity with the UN and the countries of the world fighting Covid-19.

The reading of the proclamation was then done by Captain Darren Reilly from Ballinamuck, Co Longford in front of the GPO. The national flag was then raised to full mast.

Tomorrow, on Easter Monday, at 5.55pm, RTÉ1 will broadcast a short ceremony, Ireland Remembers, in honour of all those who have died at this time.

The pre-recorded ceremony will involve a wreath laying at the cruciform pool in the Garden of Remembrance by five individuals of varying ages and representative of some of the agencies assisting with the pandemic.

The ceremony will conclude with a minute’s silence for all those who have died.

