Independent TD Verona Murphy has cut her Dáil salary to the same rate as the top level of the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) for the duration of the second lockdown.

Ms Murphy, a TD for Wexford, said she reduced her weekly pay to €350 in a show of solidarity to those who have lost their jobs due to the Government’s Covid-19 restrictions.

Speaking to Independent.ie, she said: “I have to be very frank in saying policy makers make decisions that inflict severe pain and suffering on people with no impact on their own financial situation.

“When they make these decisions they don’t understand the impact they have on people but I certainty do,” she added.

Ms Murphy wrote to the clerk of the Dáil asking that her salary be reduced to the rate of the PUP for the length of the six week lockdown. She turned down the 2pc salary increase paid to TDs earlier this month but she will continue to claim €4,197 a month in travel and accommodation expenses.

“I didn’t promote Level 5 and I don’t think we should be at Level 5 so I did say early on that those who promote Level 5 should reduce their salary to the level of the PUP payment they expect people to live on,” she said.

“I didn’t go into politics for money and I know they will call this a populist move but it’s not a populist move, it’s a move that shows the people of Wexford that I’m in this with them,” she added.

Ms Murphy said the country needs a functioning plan to live with the virus rather than a “yo-yoing diet of restrictions from one month to the next”.

“There is a complete disconnect between Nphet, the HSE and the Government and the people and their plan certainly isn’t working,” she said.

“I am as unhappy with Level 5 as everyone else because there was a remise in our contact tracing system that could of prevented Level 5. If money was invested in that system we wouldn’t be in Level 5,” she added.

